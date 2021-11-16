Top 5 NFL Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 11 ft. Marcus Johnson

It's that time of the week again where you look at your fantasy football lineup and identify what areas to strengthen through the waiver wire (aka who tore their ACL this week?). The waiver wire allows owners to snag a top trending player before going on the open market for other players in their league.

If your roster has been hit by an injury bug and you are looking for replacements as the fantasy football playoffs approach, here are five players to target on the waiver wire:

#1 - Marcus Johnson, WR, Tennessee Titans

Matt Waldman @MattWaldman Another rub for Marcus Johnson Another rub for Marcus Johnson https://t.co/NbcagdpdV1

Marcus Johnson is one of the hottest waiver wire players in fantasy football this week, likely behind only AJ Dillon. However, Johnson is more available on waivers in deep leagues than Dillon, making him the top priority in many leagues. Julio Jones magically ended up on IR after not being listed on the injury report even once. AJ Brown was held to one catch in Week 10 and the Titans needed someone else to step up on the offense. Marcus Johnson showed up in a big way with 100 receiving yards. He's got a good matchup with the Houston Texans in Week 11.

#2 - Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

Sooner Gridiron @soonergridiron



And he looked strong on their opening scoring drive with 6 carries for 25 yards.



#OUDNA | #ForeverNE Rhamondre Stevenson got the start today for the Patriots.And he looked strong on their opening scoring drive with 6 carries for 25 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson got the start today for the Patriots.And he looked strong on their opening scoring drive with 6 carries for 25 yards.#OUDNA | #ForeverNE https://t.co/7ZC4nQip0w

Damien Harris is expected to be back in the lineup soon, but rookie Rhamondre Stevenson has carved a role in the offense after Week 10. He had 114 yards and two scores in a massive win over the Cleveland Browns. Stevenson is a solid RB2 if he starts, but is still a decent FLEX option as the backup. Plus, Stevenson is a great backup for Harris in the event he gets injured again and your fantasy football lineup isn't too damaged.

#3 - Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots

Ben Brown @BenBrownPL Kendrick Bourne continues to make big plays for this team. 142 yards of total offense on the day Kendrick Bourne continues to make big plays for this team. 142 yards of total offense on the day https://t.co/McNWkkDtuV

Several players from the Patriots improved their fantasy football stock after their massive victory in Week 10. Kendrick Bourne had his best game of the season with 98 yards off of four catches and a touchdown. He also ran for 43 yards, totaling over 24 fantasy football points. His stock reflects off of Mac Jones' performance, but he's also trending high. The Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons this week and Bourne enters as a low-end WR3.

#4 - Wayne Gallman, RB, Altanta Falcons

Justin Wright @Justin_14P With Patterson only playing 28% of snaps last week Wayne Gallman was the main beneficiary



16 touches on 43% of snaps



Mike Davis played a season low 37% of snaps and tied his season low of 4 touches With Patterson only playing 28% of snaps last week Wayne Gallman was the main beneficiary 16 touches on 43% of snaps Mike Davis played a season low 37% of snaps and tied his season low of 4 touches

Mike Davis is floundering and now Cordarrelle Patterson is limited with an ankle injury. Wayne Gallman will take advantage of the opportunity to lead the backfield again. He had a team-high 55 rushing yards in Week 10 and added 21 receiving yards. If Patterson is ruled out or plays despite the injury, Gallman should see enough touches to get up near 10 fantasy football points.

#5 - Ray-Ray McCloud, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tim Bourret @TimBourret Ray-Ray McCloud had career high 9 catches for 63 yards and finished with 152 all-purpose yards for the Steelers today. He had just 8 catches this year entering the game. Ray-Ray McCloud had career high 9 catches for 63 yards and finished with 152 all-purpose yards for the Steelers today. He had just 8 catches this year entering the game.

Between Juju Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool, who are both injured, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to spread the ball around to some depth pieces. James Washington was expected to play a larger role, but he remains a non-factor in fantasy football. McCloud is more of a return specialist, but had 12 targets, nine catches and 63 yards in a tie with the Detroit Lions. He's a decent low-end WR4 with a high ceiling.

