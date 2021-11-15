"This Lions vs Steelers game is comedy" - NFL Twitter bursts with jokes on wild tied game

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions met on Sunday for a game that is unlikely to be watched again anytime soon. The 16-16 tie game was an awkward and dull affair to say the least.

The Steelers, without Ben Roethlisberger, struggled all day. Jared Goff continued his unimpressive debut season with the Lions, who are still without a win. After getting so close to his first win of the year, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the game, and his words summed up everyone's feelings.

To put the Lions' effort into perspective, Goff had just 84 passing yards through four quarters as the game headed into overtime. The former Rams quarterback finished the day with just 114 passing yards and completed just 14 of his 25 passes without throwing a touchdown or interception.

Mason Rudolph fared slightly better but was still underwhelming. Rudolph finished with 242 passing yards, completed 30 of his 50 passes and had one touchdown and one interception.

Steelers vs Lions: a "comedy"

The game did not reach any heights at any point. Weather played a part in how the contest played out with both teams heavy in the run game, but this did not stop Twitter from exploding with what they saw on Sunday, with Fox Sports having a light-hearted dig at both teams.

Boston Connor @BostonConnr This Lions Steelers game is comedy This Lions Steelers game is comedy

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes A recap of the Lions vs Steelers game A recap of the Lions vs Steelers game https://t.co/HC9TK4xn0S

Some of these memes may seem harsh, but the level of play that was produced showed why the Lions are yet to win a game this season, and why the Steelers, without Ben Roethlisberger, are simply not a good team.

The level of play from the two teams was so bad that NFL fans felt obliged to have their say on social media.

Nitin @NickelSn_ This Lions v Steelers game is the worst thing I’ve watched in a long while This Lions v Steelers game is the worst thing I’ve watched in a long while

Edwin Garcia @Edwin_Garcia_55 My eyeballs. They’ve been assaulted by Steelers v Lions My eyeballs. They’ve been assaulted by Steelers v Lions

Derrick Walker Jr @DerrickWalkerJ2 This Lions v Steelers game should not end in a tie. Both teams deserve to get a L this week This Lions v Steelers game should not end in a tie. Both teams deserve to get a L this week

Robert M Ramirez @robertr121 What a hilarious comedy of errors watching the overtime tie in the Lions v Steelers game. Lol. What a hilarious comedy of errors watching the overtime tie in the Lions v Steelers game. Lol.

The above tweets involving the kickers are in reference to the Lions' horrible attempt to win the game in overtime. After Jared Goff and the Lions' running game got them into field goal range, it was up to Ryan Santoso to try and secure the franchise's first win.

Covers @Covers Lions kickers are just different😤😤😤



Lions kickers are just different😤😤😤https://t.co/O2LK5vTjjo

Unfortunately for Santoso, his kick was nowhere near the mark and the teams were forced to continue to slug it out to try and determine a winner. If that wasn't enough for fans to cast their eyes away from the game, then what the Steelers did on the last play in overtime might have made them look elsewhere.

Just about in field goal range with a completed pass, Mason Rudolph threw a strike to tight end Pat Freiermuth, who caught the pass and was within field goal range. However, Freiermuth fumbled the ball and the Steelers recovered, forcing the game to end in a tie. Take a look below.

NFL @NFL The Steelers fumble with 8 seconds left in OT and the @Lions recover 👀 #DETvsPIT The Steelers fumble with 8 seconds left in OT and the @Lions recover 👀 #DETvsPIT https://t.co/zu4rY1MqVU

This game will not live long in the memory of fans of the two teams but at least the Lions avoided the dreaded 0-17 season, right?

