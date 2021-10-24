Who is the Patriots' best wide receiver through seven weeks in 2021?

The New England Patriots bulldozed their roster from 2020 and rebuilt it from the ground up. The "new" New England Patriots have Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

Out of these players, who has stood out the most? Above all, who is the best pass-catcher or wide receiver for the Patriots?

Why Kendrick Bourne is the best receiver for the Patriots this season

The Patriots have utilized several pass catchers this season. Jonnu Smith has 16 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Henry has 22 catches for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Nelson Agholor has 17 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown.

Kendrick Bourne has 18 catches for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

While Henry has more catches and one more touchdown, Bourne has more yards with four fewer catches. One could argue that if Bourne got more targets, he would likely run away in every category to include catches and touchdowns.

As projected, Bourne looks to lead each of these categories by the end of the season.

Bourne has playoff and Super Bowl experience

Kendrick Bourne has played in the playoffs and has played in a Super Bowl. While that aspect of Bourne hasn't shown itself yet, it will be when the Patriots eventually make the playoffs in the future.

However, one can argue the pressure of the playoffs is similar to the pressure of certain high-stress moments during the regular season. There is an old adage that says pressure breaks pipes. The pressure of high-intensity moments of an NFL game can rear its ugly head at any given time.

During this time, Kendrick Bourne has shown up. Meanwhile, Nelson Agholor has dropped crucial passes. Bourne's clutch factor is bigger than Agholor's.

Granted, Agholor has been to a Super Bowl as well. However, it has been longer since he was in the game than Kendrick Bourne. Also, winning a Super Bowl is detrimental to future playmaking ability. After hitting the peak of the NFL by winning a Super Bowl, the sense of urgency is compromised mentally. Since Bourne has yet to win a Super Bowl, he has a more focused and eager motor.

Highlight reel plays

Most recently, in the game against the Dallas Cowboys, Bourne caught a pass with Trevon Diggs matched up on him and went 75 yards to the endzone with two and half minutes left in the fourth quarter. Many have called Trevon Diggs a breakout player in 2021. But not against Kendrick Bourne.

Dallas Cowboys v New England Patriots

Kendrick Bourne has shown himself to be a complete receiver for the Patriots so far in 2021. He has the statistics to back it up. He has the clutch factor. He also has the ability to beat the best cornerbacks on teams in the NFL. It seems only a matter of time before he begins to truly set himself apart from the rest of the Patriots' receivers.

