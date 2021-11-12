Will Chase Claypool play in Week 10 against Detroit Lions? Latest update on Steelers WR's status

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is the latest addition to the injury report. The Pittsburgh Steelers are riding a four-game winning streak and quickly climbing their way back up the AFC North divisional rankings. But in the midst of the rollercoaster ride that the Steelers have been on so far this season, there have been a multitude of injuries that have caused the team to lose some of their most valuable assets.

With wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster out for the season with a shoulder injury and tight end Eric Ebron missing the last two games, the Steelers were utilizing Claypool along with Diontae Johnson, James Washington and rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Now Chase Claypool is the latest Steeler to deal with an injury that could keep him off the field for an extended period of time.

Will WR Chase Claypool play in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions?

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool injured his toe in Monday night's showdown against the Chicago Bears. Claypool had just three catches for 30 receiving yards, along with 13 rushing yards. Claypool had to undergo an MRI on Tuesday morning to find out the extent of the toe injury.

It was revealed the next day that, fortunately for Claypool and the Steelers, the toe injury isn't season-ending and that he is considered "week to week."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Some relatively good news for #Steelers WR Chase Claypool: His toe injury is not considered season-ending. There was some fear of that originally, but he’s now considered week-to-week, source said. May miss some time, but will be back. Some relatively good news for #Steelers WR Chase Claypool: His toe injury is not considered season-ending. There was some fear of that originally, but he’s now considered week-to-week, source said. May miss some time, but will be back.

As of Thursday, the Steelers believe Claypool is doubtful for Sunday afternoon's game against the Detroit Lions. While Claypool doesn't have a season-ending toe injury, he could end up missing, not only Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, but also an additional week or weeks, as well.

Claypool did not practice on Wednesday. Even though it was just a walk-through for the Steelers, Claypool was not in attendance.

So far in 2021, Chase Claypool has had 29 receptions for 433 receiving yards and one touchdown in seven games played. Claypool had dealt with a hamstring injury earlier in the season that caused him to miss the Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The second-year wide receiver out of Notre Dame has been a welcome addition to the Steelers offense and veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Steelers will now have Diontae Johnson and James Washington as the likely WR1 and WR2 against the Detroit Lions this Sunday. Freiermuth should also see an increase in additional targets as well, after his two touchdown game on Monday.

Edited by Windy Goodloe