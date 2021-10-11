JuJu Smith-Schuster injury: What happened to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver?

JuJu Smith-Schuster has struggled through the first four games of the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver had just 15 catches for 129 yards entering Week 5. On Sunday against the Denver Broncos, Smith-Schuster had two rushing attempts for six yards but with 5:42 left in the second quarter, Smith-Schuster suffered a shoulder injury.

Smith-Schuster ran an end-around route. On that play, he was walloped by Broncos safety Kareem Jackson. Jackson hit him hard in the shoulder. Smith-Schuster exited the game in considerable pain and his return was questionable before being ruled out in the third quarter.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is out vs. Broncos due to a shoulder injury

JuJu Smith-Schuster's injury was a bad break for the Steelers. The Steelers were already without James Washington for this game due to a groin injury. However, Smith-Schuster hasn't produced at the level the Steelers had hoped for when they re-signed him this offseason.

Smith-Schuster is a veteran who knows the Steelers' offense. In his absence, Chasey Claypool and Diontae Johnson will be the top two weapons for Ben Roethlisberger. Behind those two, Cody White and Ray-Ray McCloud will be the next men up.

Najee Harris will also receive a higher role throughout the rest of the game. Harris was used in the passing game last week and has shown more of that ability as the year has gone on. He had 14 catches on 19 targets for 102 yards against the Green Bay Packers. JuJu Smith-Schuster's injury will be something to watch in the long run.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out today with shoulder injury. Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out today with shoulder injury.

JuJu Smith-Schuster could miss Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.

More details on the severity of JuJu Smith-Schuster's injury could be known as early as tomorrow. When he went down, he looked to be in severe pain. He had to be helped off the field by trainers.

If JuJu Smith-Schuster can't play next week, he'll miss Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks will be without Russell Wilson in that game.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX JuJu Smith-Schuster is in visible pain and has been helped off of the field. JuJu Smith-Schuster is in visible pain and has been helped off of the field. https://t.co/yLSBwzmnHu

Also Read

Johnson and Claypool are capable of filling in for JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Seattle Seahawks defense gives up the fourth-most passing yards per game in the NFL. They also rank 21st in the league in points allowed per game.

Ben Roethlisberger's injury will also be a point of emphasis to monitor going forward. He had a hip and pectoral injury ahead of Week 5 and was holding his ribs at one point during the game.

Edited by Henno van Deventer