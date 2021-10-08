NFL Rumors: Should the Steelers move JuJu Smith-Schuster before the trade deadline?

It's been a turbulent time for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but could the franchise trade wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster?

With the trade deadline fast approaching, will Mike Tomlin have an eye toward the future and try to trade Smith-Schuster for more draft capital? Having only caught 15 passes in three games for just 129 yards and no receiving touchdowns is not good viewing for a player of his caliber.

With Ben Roethlisberger also in the spotlight due to his poor play, the Steelers have some serious decisions to make with the trade deadline coming, and perhaps Smith-Schuster could find himself at a new team come November.

Potential landing spots for Smith-Schuster

LA Chargers

One potential landing spot for JuJu could be in LA. If the Chargers give him and the Steelers an offer that was too good not to take, the receiver could find himself back where the majority of his family live.

Born in Long Beach, Smith-Schuster could rediscover his form in LA and be on the end of Justin Herbert’s bullet arm. Given that the Chargers already have star wideouts in Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, Smith-Schuster would not be getting much attention, which would give him chances to catch several passes each game.

Miami Dolphins

It might be a left field move, but it could be a good spot for Smith-Schuster to revive his career. For young players, Miami feels like the place to be. With receiver Preston Williams and veteran DeVante Parker already on the roster, JuJu could see a fair bit of action for the Dolphins.

With the future of Tua Tagovailoa somewhat uncertain, that might be enough to put Smith-Schuster off a potential move, but should that get resolved, JuJu would be a perfect target for Tua to throw to and would add some firepower for the Dolphins.

New York Jets

The New York Jets could be one of the spots Smith-Schuster could find himself after the trade deadline. With the Jets winning their first game of the season last week, rookie Zach Wilson could do with a true star receiver.

Already having Jamison Crowder as a good contributor to the Jets offense while Corey Davis and Keelan Cole provide plenty of options, Smith-Schuster could add another dimension to the Jets offense.

Given the cap space the Jets currently have, Smith-Schuster has all the tools needed to be a No.1 receiver for the Jets and with a host of other good receivers, he could see a lot of balls come his way.

