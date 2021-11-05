Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 9: Best and worst match-ups to watch for 

One of the most important strategies in Fantasy Football is to find favorable match ups and start players accordingly. It can be the difference between winning and losing a particular week in any format. Here are some players to target and others to avoid in Week 9 of the Fantasy Football season.

Start 'Em

#1 - QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens defense has been good against the run but ranks last in the NFL against the pass. This means it could be a favorable Week 9 for Kirk Cousins in Fantasy Football. He will look to get the ball to his top two receivers, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, against a weak Ravens secondary.

#2 - RB AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jordan Love will be making his first career start at quarterback in Week 9. That means the Packers should come up with more of a run-heavy game plan. Both AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones should see plenty of touches in this game against a Chiefs defense that has been torched this season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Packers QB Jordan Love, who the team drafted in the first round, will start against the #Chiefs . Rodgers out with COVID. #Packers QB Jordan Love, who the team drafted in the first round, will start against the #Chiefs. Rodgers out with COVID.

#3 - WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

Jaylen Waddle remains the favorite target of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He receives a ton of targets and should continue to increase his production as a featured player in the Dolphins offense. Starting players against the Texans defense is always a good strategy in Fantasy Football.

Sit 'Em

#1 - QB Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears

Ben Roethlisberger has improved in recent weeks compared to his slow start to the 2021 NFL season. He's been a decent Fantasy Football streaming quarterback at times, but not against a solid Bears defense this week. Roethlisberger is much better avoided on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

#2 - RB Mike Davis, Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Mike Davis is still the top running back for the Falcons, but he has not often played that way. He has been surpassed by Cordarrelle Patterson for Fantasy Football production in his disappointing season. It likely won't get any easier this week against an excellent Saints rushing defense.

Atlanta Falcons @AtlantaFalcons Mike Davis has the UTMOST PRAISE for Cordarrelle Patterson 👏 Mike Davis has the UTMOST PRAISE for Cordarrelle Patterson 👏 https://t.co/vN64Ihh25h

#3 - WR Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

It's unclear who is starting at quarterback for the Saints in Week 9. Whether it's Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill, neither inspires confidence when considering Marquez Callaway as a starter. Alvin Kamara is the only Saints player worth using in Fantasy Football this week.

