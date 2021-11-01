"They want to move on to Jordan Love" - Former Packers exec feels this will be Aaron Rodgers' final season in Green Bay

The Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers situation seems to be heading in the right direction. After an offseason that was riddled with uncertainty about Rodgers' future, the reigning NFL MVP is back under center for the franchise.

After a poor loss to open the season, Rodgers and the Packers are now on a seven-game win streak and things appear to be rather rosey, or so we thought.

2021 could be Rodgers last season in Green Bay

Andrew Brandt, a former Packers executive, was on the Rich Eisen Show to give his thoughts on the Rodgers/Jordan Love situation.

"After the championship game (loss to Tampa Bay), we thought what's going on here," Brandt said.

"Because I get the feeling they (Packers) want to move to Jordan Love in 2022 and in so many words, I thought his people were saying to the Packers, do it now.

"Why wait a year? Just do it now and move him on, you're gonna do it next year and of course the Packers management wanted the MVP performance again, before moving onto Love.

"If you remember Rich, there was kind of loose words of the reporting that after 2021, the Packers and Aaron (Rodgers) will figure it out and the way I read that was that he will be involved in what team he picks to be traded to.

"So I have always thought that 2022 was the separation date between Aaron and the Packers, Brandt said. Listen to Brandt's interview with Rich Eisen below.

The writing was essentially on the wall when the Packers decided to take Love in the first round with the 26th pick of the 2020 draft. It was signaling to Rodgers that his time in Green Bay was coming to an end.

Rodgers responded by having one of the best seasons in the NFL. He won the MVP award after throwing for 4,299 passing yards and 48 touchdowns with just five interceptions as the Packers made it all the way to the NFC Championship game, which they ultimately lost to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Judging by Brandt's words, it will not matter what kind of season Rodgers has with the Packers as it feels like the end is coming with Jordan Love slated to take over. Just where he will end up remains to be seen but it does feel like Aaron Rodgers' career in Green Bay will not extend beyond the current 2021 season.

