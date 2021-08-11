3 reasons why the Chicago Bears will have one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2021

Despite having an immensely talented roster the past couple of seasons, the Chicago Bears have failed to make any real noise in the NFL playoffs. In fact, the last time the Bears won a playoff game was all the way back in the 2010 season.

The lack of postseason success shouldn't fall at the feet of Chicago's defense, though. For the past three seasons, the Bears have fielded a top-ten defense. Unfortunately, the offensive side of the ball has yet to hold up its end of the bargain.

Coming into the 2021 season, the defense once again appears to be the strength of the Bears roster. Even so, some think the Bears' defense will take a big step back this season primarily due to the loss of corner Kyle Fuller. Losing Fuller hurts, but the Bears will remain one of the best defenses in the NFL. Here's why.

3 reasons why the Chicago Bears will have a lockdown defense this year

#1 - Stacked defensive line

The anchor of the Bears' defense for years has been the defensive line. Led by superstar Khalil Mack, Chicago's defensive front is as disruptive as they come.

Mack ended the 2020 season with nice sacks, 31 quarterback pressures and 11 tackles for loss. His sack numbers may not be what we're all accustomed to, but he was still as good as ever when it came to rushing the passer last season. Another elite season from Mack should be on the cards in 2021.

Opposite Mack, the Bears will rotate a couple of guys into the second edge spot. Veteran Robert Quinn will be looking to have a bounceback season, while newly-acquired Jeremiah Attaochu will look to make a splash with his new team. The two should make for a formidable duo on the edge.

On the interior, the Bears are loaded with talent. Bilal Nichols, Eddie Goldman, and Akiem Hicks are all extremely skilled players. Getting Goldman back from the 2020 COVID-19 opt-out list will be especially crucial for the Bears. He's a superb run defender.

When all three are at their best, the Bears have one of the best interior defensive lines in the NFL.

Roquan Smith, a former first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, had a breakout 2020 season. He finally seemed to become the player the Bears organization expected him to be.

Last season, Smith had 139 combined tackles, 18 tackles for loss, four sacks and 11 quarterback pressures.

Even more impressive was how dominant Smith was in pass coverage. Smith had seven pass deflections, and when targeted in coverage, he held quarterbacks to a meager 59.6 passer rating. It's fair to say that with Smith's strong 2020 season, he's inserted himself into the discussion of the top ten linebackers in the NFL.

Having Smith's presence in the middle of the defense will work wonders for the Bears. He can rush the passer, stop the run, and defend the pass. As he nears the start of his fourth NFL season, Smith has the potential to be a star in the NFL.

#3 - Excellent safety play

The Bears may have some concerns when it comes to their cornerback position, but at safety, they're very well off. Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Eddie Jackson form a talented starting safety group.

Gipson is a very good run defender. Last season, he only had three missed tackles. He's also above average in coverage. He may not be the best safety in the NFL, but he's a veteran who does everything well. There's no huge weakness in his game.

As for Jackson, he had a bit of a down year last season, but as we've seen in previous seasons, he's got enormous potential. In 2018 and 2019, Jackson was a Pro Bowler. It would be far from shocking to see him return to that level of play in 2021.

Like Gipson, Jackson can stop the run and defend the pass. He prides himself on being a playmaker. Thus far, in his four-year career, Jackson has 31 pass deflections, 10 interceptions and seven forced fumbles. The guy is always around the ball.

