3 reasons why NFL fans think Rhamondre Stevenson is an underrated pick for OROY in 2021

Rhamondre Stevenson just had an amazing pre-season, proving himself to be a force of nature with the required skills, capabilities and game intelligence. He rushed for five touchdowns in three preseason games, running good routes, showing a change of pace and direction, and brushing off tacklers when they finally got in the way.

While he could be considered the NFL's preseason MVP, does that mean he could break through as Offensive Rookie of the Year? Much will depend on how often he plays for the New England Patriots, but he has a great chance to bag the prestigious award for a few reasons.

Why Rhamondre Stevenson could be the OROY for this season

#1 - Strength and pace

When he came into the NFL, Rhamdondre Stevenson had already established himself as a bruiser in college. Beyond that, whether he could run the routes and escape his tacklers was in question. Pro football was always going to be a step up from college football and just being a basher would not work.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson



🏈5-foot-11, 227 pounds -- physical presence, a "bruiser who will wear down a defense," per Ourlads.



🏈 2 years at Oklahoma after 2 seasons at junior college



🏈 1-year starter who missed first 5 games of '20 due to suspension



🏈 Played on special teams — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 1, 2021

That is where his change of pace has come in handy. Not just running flat out, but knowing when to go fast, when to go slow and when to change the tempo is important for a running back.

#2 - Versatility and game intelligence

It's one thing to know the routes, another thing to run them in real time as the play develops in front of you. Memorizing can only help so much. If you don't have the game intelligence to see what's in front of you and react accordingly, get ready to come across a roadblock. Some of the jags and cuts Rhamondre Stevenson has shown demonstrate his ability to do just that.

Don't care who was in the game for the Eagles defense, this run by Rhamondre Stevenson was stupid. The jump cuts at 230 pounds are impressive. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Ay63UpyAfd — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 24, 2021

His intelligence also contributes to his versatility. He played one down as a wide receiver this pre-season for 11 yards because he could be trusted to execute that play.

#3 - Running backs representation in winners past

Another feature of the Offensive Rookie of the Year awards in the past has been the prominence of running backs winning the crown. In the last decade, five quarterbacks, four running backs and one wide receiver have won the award. This is a trend that goes back to its inception.

Considering that the last two winners have been quarterbacks, there is a good chance of a running back winning it this year. If pre-season is any indication, Rhamondre Stevenson should top that pile.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha