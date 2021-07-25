Top 10 NFL players who competed in the Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are underway and there are many famous and well-known athletes competing this year. Over the years, NFL players have been known to qualify for the Olympics and several have earned medals. Safety Nate Ebner qualified for his second Olympics this year before withdrawing with an injury. WR Marquise Goodwin was also set to qualify for the 2020 Olympics but failed in the long jump. With no current NFL players competing in the Olympics this time around, here are the top 10 players who have competed in the Olympics in the past.

#1 - Jim Thorpe

Jim Thorpe

Jim Thorpe was a RB for the Canton Bulldogs, Oorang Indians, New York Giants, and Chicago Cardinals in the 1920s. He earned honors as a 1st-Team All-Pro in 1923 and the 19020s All-Decade team. At the 1912 Olympics, Thorpe competed in the classic pentathlon and decatholon, winning gold medals in both. He became the first Native American to win gold for the US. However, he lost his titles at the Olympics after being paid for two seasons of semi-pro baseball prior to 1912, violating contemporary amateurism rules. In 1983, the IOC did restore his medals.

#2 - Bob Hayes

Bob Hayes

Bob Hayes played WR for the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Before the NFL, he competed at the 1964 Olympics, tying the then-world record in the 100 meters. He also completed an amazing come-from-behind victory in for the US in the relay race. It was one of the most memorable moments in any Olympics.

After taking home two gold medals, Hayes was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, who hoped to find a star WR with his speed. He was indeed a star and can be credited with forcing the NFL to adapt to zone coverage and the bump-and-run. In 1938, Hayes was the best punt returner in the league. His 7,295 receiving yards are the fourth-most in Cowboys history, leading the league twice in receiving TDs and winning a Super Bowl (only person to win a gold medal and Super Bowl).

#3 - Clyde Scott

Clyde Scott

Clyde Scott played RB for the Philadelphia Eagles after becoming the eighth overall pick in 1948. He would play on two championship teams between the Eagles and Detroit Lions from 1948 to 1952. In 1948, he won a silver medal at the Olympics in the 110 meter hurdles. Scott is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, playing college football for Arkansas.

#4 - Michael Carter

Michael Carter

Michael Carter played for the San Francisco 39ers fom 1984 to 1992. In that span, he won three Super Bowls, went to three Pro Bowls, and was named 1st-Team All-Pro three times. He ended his career with 22.5 sacks as a nose tackle. Right before joining the NFL, Carter won a silver medal in shot put at the 1984 Olympics.

#5 - Glenn Davis

Davis (center)

Glenn Davis was a prolific sprinter and hurdler in college. He will go on to win a gold medal at the 1956 Olympics in hurdles and two medals in 1960. Davis was the Sports Illustrated cover athlete on July 27, 1960. He played WR for the Detroit Lions from 1960 to 1961, having just 10 catches for 132 yards. Davis has the most medals by any NFL player, though.

#6 - Herschel Walker

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

The 1982 Heisman winner went to the 1992 Winter Olympics to compete in bobsledding. His two-man team finished seventh. Walker helped Georgia win a national championship in 1980 before playing in the NFL for the Cowboys, Vikings, Eagles and Giants. In 1999, he was named to the College Football Hall of Fame and finished his NFL career with 8,225 rushing yards, 61 TDs, 4,859 receiving yards, and 21 TDs.

#7 - Henry Carr

Henry Carr

Henry Carr won three national championships in track and field for Arizona State. He won the 200 meters with a record time and was the anchor in the 4x400 relay, also setting a world record, at the 1964 Olympics. Carr won gold medals in both events. In 1965, he would go on to play with the New York Giants as the fourth overall pick, playing three seasons in the secondary.

#8 - Larry Burton

Larry Burton

Burton was a WR at Purdue and became the seventh overall pick by the New Orleans Saints in 1975. He played five years in the league as one of the best rotational players in that span. At the 1972 Olympics, Burton finished fourth in the 200 meters.

#9 - Ollie Matson

Ollie Matson

Ollie Matson made it into the College Football Hall of Fame after being an All-American RB in San Francisco. In 1952, he was the third overall selection by the Chicago Cardinals and was named Rookie of the Year. He finished his career with 5,173 rushing yards, 40 TDs, 3,285 receiving yards, 23 TDs, seven 1st-Team All-Pro selections, six Pro Bowls, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1972.

At the 1952 Olympics, he won bronze in the 400 meters and silver in the 4x400 relay.

#10 - Marquise Goodwin

Pittsburgh Steelers v San Francisco 49ers

Goodwin was drafted in the third round in 2013 by the Buffalo Bills. He's currently with the Chicago Bears as a WR and has also played with San Francisco and Philadelphia. He's a two-time NCAA long-jump champion and tied for #1 qualifier for the 2012 Olympics. He finished tenth in the final, though. In the trials, his 8.33m long jump would have been good enough for a gold medal in official play.

