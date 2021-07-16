2021 Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Football Preview: Breakouts, Sleepers and Busts

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a rough season. Only a few years ago, the team was at the height of Lombardi Avenue but now find themselves down in the dumps. However, with a new head coach and quarterback, could the Eagles rebound in 2021?

If they can, their players will become that much more valuable in the fantasy football realm. Here are some players set to breakout, sleepers and players to avoid.

Breakout players for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021

It may be his rookie season, but DeVonta Smith seems poised to be as good an option as the Eagles have in fantasy football this season. He's a rookie, but after a season that saw him earn almost 2000 yards and 23 touchdowns, it's hard to believe he won't be around 1000 yards this season.

At face value, Miles Sanders looks like a middle-of-the-pack running back good for about 800 yards per season. However, in 2019, it took him 16 games of action to reach 818 yards and three touchdowns. In 2020, it took him 12 games to get 867 yards and six touchdowns. If he plays in all 16 games this season, he will easily have over 1000 yards and around ten touchdowns in 2021.

Sleepers not to sleep on

Keep an eye on Jalen Hurts. The NFL zeitgeist isn't giving him much hope, but with a new head coach, Jared Goff had a complete turnaround. Could Jalen Hurts see a similar jump in his second season with a new coaching staff? For those playing with large enough rosters, it may be worth stockpiling him behind Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady.

Jalen Reagor had a quiet rookie outing in 2020. He earned 396 yards and one touchdown. But with DeVonta Smith now around, the defense will be focused on him, opening up the secondary for Reagor. With the player also entering his second season, Reagor is a tantalizing prospect.

Busts to avoid

Avoid Boston Scott and Kerryon Johnson unless it makes sense to pick both Eagles up. If Miles Sanders misses time in 2021, there is no guarantee that Scott or Johnson will get the start. Both running backs are currently battling for the top backup spot.

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

Odds are high that players who only pick one will pick the wrong one. Additionally, there is a chance that without Sanders, the Eagles will go to a committee running back set, which makes no one happy in fantasy football.

