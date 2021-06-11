Philadelphia Eagles training camp 2021: 5 players to watch out for in a new era of Philly football

The Philadelphia Eagles begin a new era under rookie head coach Nick Sirianni and second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts in 2021. After a supremely disappointing 4-11-1 campaign last season, the Eagles are determined to bounce back this year in the NFC East.

Former starting QB Carson Wentz has departed for the Indianapolis Colts, which leaves Jalen Hurts to lead the Philadelphia offense this season. The new Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff has a tough assignment to get this young team competitive in 2021.

The upcoming training camp will be pivotal to the Eagles' regular-season hopes this year. Here are five players to keep an eye on during the Philadelphia Eagles training camp.

#1 - Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts started the final four games of last season with mixed results. The 22-year-old threw five touchdowns and three interceptions while running for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

Due to the pandemic last year, Hurts didn't get to experience a regular NFL training camp or pre-season routine, the presence of which should help him heading into the 2021 NFL regular season.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed veteran QB Joe Flacco to back up Hurts, and the young play-caller has reportedly been given the starting role for Week 1. All eyes will be on the quarterback when training camp starts on July 27.

#2 - Zach Ertz

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz remains on the Philadelphia Eagles roster as training camp approaches. However, many NFL insiders expect the 30-year-old to be traded this offseason.

Will the Philadelphia Eagles' veteran TE show up to training camp?

Eagles tight end coach Jason Michael has been in contact with Ertz during the offseason. It will be interesting to see if Ertz is still on the team when training camp starts in late July. There's a possibility Ertz will skip training camp if he has not been traded by the franchise.

#3 - DeVonta Smith

The Eagles traded up to draft Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith with the 10th overall pick in this year's draft. After such a move, the Philadelphia front office will expect big things from the rookie wideout in 2021.

Smith adds some much-needed offensive firepower to the Eagles' receiving core. Training camp will be a key time for Jalen Hurts to develop some chemistry with his new target.

#4 - Jalen Reagor

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Reagor ahead of Justin Jefferson in last year’s draft. While Reagor had a quiet rookie season in Philly, Jefferson proved to be a superstar.

Training camp is a great opportunity for Reagor to show the new regime in Philadelphia that he’s ready to fulfill the potential he’s shown in bursts. The arrival of DeVonta Smith should give Reagor even more motivation to have a big year for the Eagles.

#5 - Josh Sweat

Edge rusher Josh Sweat is another player to keep an eye on in this year’s training camp. The 24-year-old has increased his sack count every year in his NFL career. He had six sacks last season and 12 quarterback hits.

Sweat will be gunning for a bigger role in 2021, but he will need to show the ability to defend the run to earn more opportunities. The new Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff will be watching Sweat closely this pre-season.

