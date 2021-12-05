NFL Fantasy Football Week 13: Is QB Mike Glennon worth starting?

If you happen to have started Daniel Jones in a fantasy football deep league this season, the sad news is that he has been ruled out and Mike Glennon is set to get the start in Week 13.

The New York Giants have ruled out quarterback Daniel Jones due to a neck injury. He's not cleared for any contact but won't be placed on IR at this time. He's also doubtful for Week 14 at this point as well.

Mike Glennon made a brief appearance in Week 5 but hasn't started a game since 2020 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 31-year-old journeyman quarterback faces the Miami Dolphins this week and would also start against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14 if needed.

Is Mike Glennon worth taking a shot at in fantasy football?

Should you consider QB Mike Glennon in fantasy football for Week 13?

The simple answer is no. The complex answer is that anything can happen on any Sunday in the NFL. Mike Glennon is on his sixth team in nine seasons and has 27 starts in his career. His 44:27 TD:INT ratio is not terrible, nor his 62.5% completion rate. His average of 7.1 yards per pass isn't stellar, though.

The New York Giants depth chart shows that Mike Glennon is the best quarterback to play against Miami. Jake Fromm was signed from the Buffalo Bills' practice squad earlier this week and is not ready to take the big stage.

The Dolphins are 15th in passing DVOA but have also only allowed 46 points in their past four games. They are ranked as the sixth-best defense in fantasy football with 28 sacks and ten interceptions (3 last week against the Carolina Panthers).

Mike Glennon does not stand a chance at getting anywhere near ten fantasy football points in this game and would be lucky not to end up with negative points. Even in SuperFlex leagues, Mike Glennon holds barely any value. This week, Glennon is easily ranked last in fantasy football out of all the starting quarterbacks.

Fantasy football season approaches the playoffs in Week 15 and Mike Glennon is not a player you want to help land you a berth or assist you in a championship run. Even Daniel Jones is not the quarterback to strap your playoff run, either. Andy Dalton and Gardner Minshew are better options if you are desperate for a quarterback for Week 13.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar