Adam Thielen injury: What happened to Vikings WR?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

The Minnesota Vikings are currently in a tough battle with the Detroit Lions, who are in search of their first win of the season. Thielen suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and was originally listed as questionable in the first half of Sunday afternoon's Week 13 matchup.

Adam Thielen injury update

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen injured his ankle in the first quarter of Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Detroit Lions. At the time of the injury, the Vikings were down 20-6.

Minnesota Vikings @Vikings WR Adam Thielen has been downgraded to OUT. WR Adam Thielen has been downgraded to OUT.

After halftime, the Minnesota Vikings announced on their Twitter page that Thielend was ruled out for the remainder of the game with an ankle injury.

Adam Thielen appeared to make an awkward turn with his foot and ankle in the first series of the Week 13 game. Thielen caught a screen pass from Kirk Cousins, his first and only catch of the game, on a third-and-nine play and was tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs. Thielen's injury appeared to be just a freak accident in the awkward landing after making the catch and trying to pick up additional yardage for the first down to continue the drive.

Thielen immediately fell to the ground and the Minnesota Vikings medical team rushed out onto the field to tend to his injury. The wide receiver was rushed into the Minnesota Vikings' sideline medical tent. He tried to return to the game and stretch out his ankle, but to no avail.

Nolan Bianchi @nolanbianchi Here's the Adam Thielen injury. Feet got tangled up on the way down Here's the Adam Thielen injury. Feet got tangled up on the way down https://t.co/2MfhKBTSHs

Adam Thielen went to the locker room before halftime and did not return to the game. His status going forward this season is still unclear with the assumption that further testing and evaluation will take place along with a diagnosis.

Adam Thielen has played eleven games this season and caught 63 passes for 686 passing yards and ten touchdowns. He has dealt with injuries in the past, but this is clearly not an aggravation of a previous injury.

Down most of the game, the Minnesota Vikings are looking for another win to get back to a .500 record, after entering the game with a 5-6 record.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Detroit Lions, on the other hand, entered the game at 0-10-1 and are in search of their first win this season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht