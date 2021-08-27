Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs: Injury Report and Starting Lineup - August 27, 2021 | NFL Preseason 2021

The Minnesota Vikings travel to Kansas City to meet the Chiefs for their preseason finale. Kansas City will look to remain undefeated during the preseason. Minnesota is still searching for its first preseason win against the Chiefs.

With the 2021-22 NFL season kicking off soon, the preseason finale for the Vikings and Chiefs will be the last opportunity for some players. As roster spots become harder to obtain, players from the Vikings and Chiefs will leave it all on the field Friday night.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen will look to continue his success inside the red zone in 2021

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer hasn't ruled out playing his starters during their preseason finale.

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will not see action and is also in doubt to start in their Week 1 season opener. Minnesota linebacker Anthony Barr joins Thielen as a questionable starter for their Week 1 game.

It's unlikely Zimmer will go through with playing any of his starters in their preseason finale.

Kansas City Chiefs are looking to continue their successful preseason against Minnesota.

Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid mentioned that he would play his starters for the first half of their preseason finale.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is unsure of a starting berth due to his ankle injury. However, it shouldn't keep him away from the field for the entirety of the match. The Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark isn't likely to see action during the preseason finale.

Andy Reid may have said he's going to play his starters. It's probably not going to be the whole first half. The Chiefs will look at the bigger picture and keep their starters in for the first two drives.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs Predicted Starters

Minnesota Vikings rookie QB Kellen Mond will need to prove a lot during his final preseason game.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings will turn to rookie quarterback Kellen Mond in their preseason finale. Mond hasn't looked very impressive in his first two appearances this preseason. Minnesota drafted Mond in hopes that he would be the future of their franchise.

HE'S BACK: Everson Griffen is back wearing purple (wearing No. 58) for the Minnesota Vikings! 👀💪💜 pic.twitter.com/tLuYj7gkKM — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) August 23, 2021

The Vikings backfield will most likely turn to Ameer Abdullah and A.J. Rose Jr. to split carries. Abdullah and Rose Jr. both split six carries apiece against the Colts in Week 2.

Minnesota will look to get more out of Chad Beebe, K.J. Osborn, Myron Mitchell and Whop Philyor. The Vikings haven't developed a passing attack and will need to improve it in Week 3 as we head into the regular season.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will look to continue building chemistry with his new OL.

Kansas City Chiefs

According to Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs will play their starters for the entire first half. Patrick Mahomes will make another preseason start in hopes of continuing to build chemistry with his rebuilt offensive line.

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams dealing with injuries, the Chiefs will likely turn to Jerick McKinnon and Darwin Thompson to hold down the run game.

Kansas City will most likely play their starting wide receivers for the first two drives. The chances of Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce playing more than two drives is unlikely.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs Starting Lineups

Minnesota Vikings

QB - Kellen Mond | RB - A.J. Rose Jr., Ameer Abdullah | WR - Chad Beebe, K.J. Osborn, Myron Mitchell, Whop Philyor | TE - Irv Smith | OL - Rashod Hill, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Dakota Dozier, Brian O'Neill

DL - Jayln Holmes, Patrick Jones II, Armon Watts, Zeandae Johnson | LB - Blake Lynch, Troy Dye, Tuf Borland, Nick Vigil | CB - Mackensie Alexander, Tye Smith, Harrison Hand | S - Camryn Bynum, Myles Dorn | K - Greg Joseph | P - Britton Colquitt

Kansas City Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Jerick McKinnon | WR - Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown Jr, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Lucas Niang

DL - Alex Okafor, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Taco Charleton | LB - Willie Gay Jr, Anthony Hitchens, Nick Bolton | CB - Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed, Mike Huges | S - Daniel Sorensen, Tyrann Mathieu | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

Edited by Diptanil Roy