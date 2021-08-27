Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Odds, Picks, TV Channel and Live Stream - August 27, 2021 | Preseason 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Minnesota Vikings on Friday night at the Arrowhead Stadium. This will be the first home game for the Chiefs this preseason, and the first time fans will get to fill Arrowhead Stadium since 2019.

The Chiefs are 2-0 in preseason after victories against the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. The Vikings have yet to score a win so far in the preseason. Will the Chiefs go undefeated this summer, or will the Vikings be able to put one in the win column?

Patrick Mahomes needs just 180 yards to pass Matthew Stafford for the most pass yards through a player's first 50 games in #NFL history.



Mahomes needs just 1 TD to pass Dan Marino for the most pass TD through a player's first 50 games.



Mahomes has played 46 games. #Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs | Preseason Week 3

How can you watch this week’s game between the Vikings and Chiefs, and what time is it on?

How to watch, live streams, TV channel & more

Start time: 8:00 PM ET, Friday, August 27, 2021.

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri.

TV channel: NFL Network, FOX 9 KMSP-TV.

Live stream options: fuboTV, Sling.

Kirk Cousins has the highest career PASS RTG (103.6) and most season CMP (425 during 2018) in Minnesota #Vikings history pic.twitter.com/jcQppDmIIW — Pro Sports Outlook (@PSO_Sports) August 20, 2021

Vikings vs Chiefs | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and predictions

Spread: Chiefs -4 (-110).

Chiefs -4 (-110). Moneyline: Vikings +160, Chiefs -200.

Vikings +160, Chiefs -200. Total: 37.5 (Over -105, Under -115).

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has said that he plans to start Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the starts for the entire first half of the final preseason game. The Chiefs should easily defeat the Vikings by four points, as they are widely favored to.

Vikings vs Chiefs series history

The Giants and the Browns have faced each other 13 times, including one playoff game, since 1970. The Chiefs lead the series between the teams 8-5. The home team has had an advantage in this matchup.

Here are the last five meetings between the two teams in the regular season.

Vikings 23 @ Chiefs 26 | 2019.

Chiefs 10 @ Vikings 16 | 2015.

Vikings 17 @ Chiefs 22| 2011.

Vikings 10 @ Chiefs 13 | 2007.

Chiefs 20 @ Vikings 45 | 2003.

In their most recent game on November 3, 2019, it was Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker who clinched the win with a 44-yard field goal for a 26-23 win.

Kirk Cousins threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns. For the Kansas City Chiefs, it was quarterback Matt Moore who filled in for Patrick Mahomes, who was out with an ankle injury.

Vikings 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 | vs Denver Broncos (L 33-6) | August 14.

August 14. Week 2 | vs Indianapolis Colts (L 12-10) | August 21.

August 21. Week 3 | @ Kansas City Chiefs | August 27.

Chiefs 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 | @ San Francisco 49ers (W 19-16) | August 14.

August 14. Week 2 | @ Arizona Cardinals (W 17-10) | August 20.

August 20. Week 3 | vs Minnesota Vikings | August 27.

