NFL Trade Rumors: Will the Minnesota Vikings trade Adam Thielen?

Adam Thielen was one of the Minnesota Vikings players that was mentioned around the trade deadline. The Vikings were shopping the veteran wide receiver but didn't receive a deal that they liked. Thielen is still one of the top wide receivers in the NFL.

The Minnesota Vikings got a big boost in production out of Adam Thielen during the 2020-2021 NFL season. Thielen recorded a career high in receiving touchdowns with 14. This was the first time he has had double-digit touchdowns in his seven-year career with the Vikings.

With Adam Thielen coming off a big year and Justin Jefferson showing that he can be a number one wide receiver, we could potentially see Thielen traded this off-season. There were a couple teams that could benefit from Adam Thielen lining up at wide receiver for them in 2021. Let's take a look at three potential landing spots if the Minnesota Vikings shop Adam Thielen.

3 teams that could use Adam Thielen if the Vikings make him available

Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen could be on the move

The Minnesota Vikings moved their top young wide receiver last off-season when they traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills. It's possible that they trade the 30-year-old wide receiver and look for a younger option. Thielen has a lot of football ahead of him and will be a big contributor to any NFL team.

1) Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts HC Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts landed their quarterback and drafted their running back last season. Now it is time to land their wide receiver, and Adam Thielen will give Carson Wentz a reliable target. Indianapolis could look completely different at wide receiver in 2021 if the Colts play their cards right this off-season.

T.Y. Hilton will most likely let the veteran wide receiver walk this off-season. His production has dropped in recent years. With the free agent group of wide receivers being filled with talent, the Colts have the opportunity to land Thielen and a top wide receiver.

2) Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders HC Jon Gruden

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to release Tyrell Williams this off-season and will be looking to add another. Las Vegas' top target on offense was their tight end Darren Waller. Henry Ruggs is still young and could use a veteran wide receiver to help get him more involved.

This is also a good opportunity to get Derek Carr more weapons on offense. The Raiders have not given Carr a good group of wide receivers since becoming their starter. If they want to get the most out of their franchise quarterback, they need to consider pursuing Adam Thielen if he becomes available.

3) Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins are going to draft a wide receiver with their number three pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Miami can still draft a wide receiver and pursue Adam Thielen in the process. The Dolphins have the pieces to move in order to land Adam Thielen if the Vikings make him available.

When and if the Vikings make Adam Thielen available, don't be surprised if the Dolphins are top of the list of teams to land him. Miami has the defensive talent and the draft picks to offer. If there is one team that has the upper hand on acquiring Adam Thielen, it's the Miami Dolphins.