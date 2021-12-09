Julio Jones injury: When will Tennessee Titans WR return?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 9. The Tennessee Titans placed him on the Injured Reserve list so they could give his hamstring time to fully heal with a view to him a full participant when the team needed him most down the stretch.

This week, Julio Jones returned to Titans practice this week and his activation window is officially open. The Tennessee Titans are going to be evaluating him all week to see if he is good to go for Sunday's home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. By removing Jones from the Injured Reserve list, he now has 21 days to be activated or be considered out for the remainder of the season.

The Tennessee Titans are optimistic that Julio Jones is back at full capacity and will rejoin the team sooner rather than later.

When will WR Julio Jones return to the field?

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: The #Titans opened up the practice window for WR Julio Jones. From NFL Now: The #Titans opened up the practice window for WR Julio Jones. https://t.co/pqCPyOKbC0

The Tennessee Titans have been without their top offensive weapons the last few weeks. Running back Derrick Henry is still recovering from a broken foot and wide receiver A.J. Brown is currently on Injured Reserve with a chest injury.

NFL insider Ian Rapaport said that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is being cautious and trying not to get too optimistic with the assumption that Jones will rejoin the team this week. Emphasizing that the Titans will consider many players as "day-to-day" while they continue to prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Julio Jones' return to the practice field is good news for the Tennessee Titans, who now hold a slim lead over the Indianapolis Colts for the AFC South title. The Titans have a divisional home game against the Jaguars this week, followed by a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After that they will face the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins before finishing the season with a roadtrip to play the Houston Texans.

The Tennessee Titans are on a two-game losing streak after consecutive losses to the Houston Texans and New England Patriots before their bye last week.

The Tennessee Titans acquired wide receiver Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons this past summer after he requested a trade. Jones has played in six games this season for the Titans, tallying 21 receptions for 336 receiving yards and is still looking for his first touchdown as a member of the Titans.

