Julio Jones Injury: What happened to Titans WR?

The Tennessee Titans pulled off an upset win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night 34-31, but wide receiver Julio Jones did not play the final minutes of the game.

Julio Jones injured in Titans' win over Bills

Ted Buddy 🏀🏈 @TedBuddy8 lmao Micah Hyde gets doinked in the back of the head, what a catch by Julio Jones #bufvsten lmao Micah Hyde gets doinked in the back of the head, what a catch by Julio Jones #bufvsten https://t.co/yKeusZPDle

Julio Jones did not play in Week 4 or Week 5 due to a hamstring injury, but suited up for Monday Night Football this week and had a decent outing: five targets, three catches, and 59 yards (including a ridiculous circus catch).

Running back Derrick Henry was the offensive leader for the Titans, as always. Ryan Tannehill threw more to AJ Brown and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine than to Jones. That wasn't a real concern, since Julio Jones is older and Tennessee might not have wanted to push him too far in his first game back.

The real concern is that Julio Jones left midway through the fourth quarter with another hamstring injury and was ruled out for the game soon after. That is not good news for a player who has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue. It's unknown at this point if it is the same injury.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Titans’ WR Julio Jones ruled out with a hamstring injury. Titans’ WR Julio Jones ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The Titans face the Kansas City Chiefs next week and they are giving up a ton of yardage to opposing offenses. While Julio Jones could have a great game against the Chiefs, it would seem best to rest him next week. His hamstring is becoming a real issue and the team will need Jones down the stretch and for the playoffs. Resting him now will help them in the long run, especially when you have someone like Derrick Henry in your backfield.

Also Read

AJ Brown seems healthy after returning from an injury and should pick up the slack for Jones moving forward. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine saw some action in place of Jones in the fourth quarter and should see more targets next week. Chester Rogers and Marcus Johnson could see more targets as well, even though neither is worthy of a start in fantasy football. The Titans haven't quite gotten the return they had hoped for from Julio Jones, but the season is still young.

Edited by Piyush Bisht