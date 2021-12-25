NFL fans have hilarious reaction to Cardinals coming to terms with shock loss to Lions in Christmas special 

The Arizona Cardinals traveled to face the Detroit Lions in Week 15 and Arizona was seen as strong favorites in the matchup.

However, Detroit came away with its second win of the 2021 NFL season, defeating Arizona 30-12 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Jeff Riger @riger1984 Lions dominate the first place Cardinals 30-12.



And



Pistons torch the first place Heat 100-90.



It’s official.



Detroit is the BEST sports town in the world.



For a day.



Arizona was handed their second straight loss after losing to NFC West division rival the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

SandmanLions @Sandman7773 My favorite fun fact about yesterdays game: The Cardinals were 13 point favorites against the Lions. They only scored 12 points. My favorite fun fact about yesterdays game: The Cardinals were 13 point favorites against the Lions. They only scored 12 points.

Fans across the NFL have fun with Cardinals' loss to the Lions

Arizona Cardinals v Detroit Lions

For Detroit fans, it has been a difficult season up to this point. After going 0-10-1 in their first 11 games, head coach Dan Campbell and his team have won two of their last few games.

Pardon My Take @PardonMyTake Big Cat and Lions fans coming together vs the Cardinals Twitter account Big Cat and Lions fans coming together vs the Cardinals Twitter account https://t.co/3uy5HvCDPs

For the Cardinals, their fan base has come to terms with losing to Detroit as they are now tied with the Rams in the NFC West. The team expressed their acceptance using a classic scene from the 2003 movie, "Love, Actually."

Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals A message for all our new Twitter followers in an homage to a classic holiday movie scene. A message for all our new Twitter followers in an homage to a classic holiday movie scene. https://t.co/rhlrjgSZeM

In the game, the Cardinals out-gained the Lions in total yards as the Cardinals had 398 total yards to Detroit's 338 total yards.

Hasty @HastyHighlights Lions vs Cardinals in a nutshell Lions vs Cardinals in a nutshell https://t.co/EdOAoD6XIx

Quarterback Kyler Murray went 23 of 41 for 257 passing yards with a touchdown pass and an interception for Arizona. The lone touchdown catch was a 26-yard pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk.

Colt McCoy came in relief of Murray and went six of nine for 56 yards passing. Running backs James Connor and Chase Edmonds combined for 14 carries and 92 yards rushing.

𝐽𝐸𝑁 𝑀𝐴𝐶𝐾 🧀 @BigMack_4 Lions Saints

🤝

Helping the Packers

by beating the Cardinals

and Buccaneers Lions Saints 🤝 Helping the Packers by beating the Cardinals and Buccaneers

For the Lions, quarterback Jared Goff went 21 of 26 for 216 yards passing with three touchdown passes.

Don Demarco @ballso_hard23 Lions playing like the cardinals and the cardinals playing like the lions #AZvsDET Lions playing like the cardinals and the cardinals playing like the lions #AZvsDET https://t.co/XSYR7DkXHY

The recipients of Goff’s touchdown passes were wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds, and inside linebacker Jason Cabinda.

Yes...Cabinda is an inside linebacker that has been used this year on the offensive side of the ball for the Lions.

Lions running back Craig Reynolds had 26 carries for 112 yards rushing, the most he has had all season. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye got his sixth interception in the third quarter off of a Murray pass intended for wide receiver A.J. Green.

Where the Cardinals and Lions Stand

Arizona Cardinals v Detroit Lions

Despite the loss to Detroit, Arizona is currently the fourth seed in the NFC and are ahead of the Rams because of their divisional win percentage.

Detroit is heading towards their fourth straight losing season as they last finished a season above .500 back in 2017.

Sourdeath Sam @SourdeathSam Cardinals getting SMOKED by the Lions? Cardinals getting SMOKED by the Lions? https://t.co/6A7db62WLv

As these two teams are heading in two different directions, it is always fun to see them have a sense of humor while doing so.

