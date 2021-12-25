×
NFL fans have hilarious reaction to Cardinals coming to terms with shock loss to Lions in Christmas special 

LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
Modified Dec 25, 2021 01:42 AM IST
Feature

The Arizona Cardinals traveled to face the Detroit Lions in Week 15 and Arizona was seen as strong favorites in the matchup.

@AZCardinals How come the Lions beat the Cardinals? The Lions: https://t.co/ucArGR1IHs

However, Detroit came away with its second win of the 2021 NFL season, defeating Arizona 30-12 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Lions dominate the first place Cardinals 30-12.AndPistons torch the first place Heat 100-90.It’s official.Detroit is the BEST sports town in the world.For a day.We’ll take it.

Arizona was handed their second straight loss after losing to NFC West division rival the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

My favorite fun fact about yesterdays game: The Cardinals were 13 point favorites against the Lions. They only scored 12 points.

Fans across the NFL have fun with Cardinals' loss to the Lions

For Detroit fans, it has been a difficult season up to this point. After going 0-10-1 in their first 11 games, head coach Dan Campbell and his team have won two of their last few games.

Big Cat and Lions fans coming together vs the Cardinals Twitter account https://t.co/3uy5HvCDPs

For the Cardinals, their fan base has come to terms with losing to Detroit as they are now tied with the Rams in the NFC West. The team expressed their acceptance using a classic scene from the 2003 movie, "Love, Actually."

A message for all our new Twitter followers in an homage to a classic holiday movie scene. https://t.co/rhlrjgSZeM

In the game, the Cardinals out-gained the Lions in total yards as the Cardinals had 398 total yards to Detroit's 338 total yards.

Lions vs Cardinals in a nutshell https://t.co/EdOAoD6XIx

Quarterback Kyler Murray went 23 of 41 for 257 passing yards with a touchdown pass and an interception for Arizona. The lone touchdown catch was a 26-yard pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk.

@AZCardinals https://t.co/UFJxqtY7fQ

Colt McCoy came in relief of Murray and went six of nine for 56 yards passing. Running backs James Connor and Chase Edmonds combined for 14 carries and 92 yards rushing.

Lions Saints 🤝 Helping the Packers by beating the Cardinals and Buccaneers

For the Lions, quarterback Jared Goff went 21 of 26 for 216 yards passing with three touchdown passes.

Lions playing like the cardinals and the cardinals playing like the lions #AZvsDET https://t.co/XSYR7DkXHY

The recipients of Goff’s touchdown passes were wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds, and inside linebacker Jason Cabinda.

Yes...Cabinda is an inside linebacker that has been used this year on the offensive side of the ball for the Lions.

To us, this is perfect. twitter.com/azcardinals/st…

Lions running back Craig Reynolds had 26 carries for 112 yards rushing, the most he has had all season. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye got his sixth interception in the third quarter off of a Murray pass intended for wide receiver A.J. Green.

Where the Cardinals and Lions Stand

Despite the loss to Detroit, Arizona is currently the fourth seed in the NFC and are ahead of the Rams because of their divisional win percentage.

Detroit is heading towards their fourth straight losing season as they last finished a season above .500 back in 2017.

Cardinals getting SMOKED by the Lions? https://t.co/6A7db62WLv

As these two teams are heading in two different directions, it is always fun to see them have a sense of humor while doing so.

Edited by LeRon Haire
