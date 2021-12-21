NFL fans love Dan Campbell's speech after stunning win over Arizona Cardinals 

When Dan Campbell took over as head coach of the Detroit Lions in January of this year, his introductory speech was the stuff of urban legend (more on this in just a bit). It was at this point that NFL fans got their first taste of a "Dan Campbell" motivational speech.

Fast forward to yesterday afternoon when the Detroit Lions (1-11-1 entering the game) hosted the Arizona Cardinals (10-3 entering the game) with NFL MVP candidate Kyler Murray at quarterback.

The oddsmakers and fans alike all assumed this was another step forward for the Lions to lose and perhaps end up with the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Instead, the defense of Dan Campbell's Lions was stiffling, and the team went on to score a 30-12 upset victory.

After the game, Dan Campbell did what Dan Campbell does best, which was to provide a jaw-dropping celebratory speech after the win.

Anytime a team with one win defeats a team with 10 wins this late in the season is reason enough for a celebration. Unlike many other teams that have losing records, Dan Campbell's Lions have fought hard in every game they've played.

Their head coach embodies a spirit and a presence like no other coach in the league right now. Here is some of the speech from Coach Campbell to his players after their upset victory over the Cardinals.

Detroit Lions @Lions A tough, gritty group 😤



"Hey, man. Welcome to Detroit,” Campbell said. “Welcome to Detroit. Hey, I tell you what, we did everything we said we needed to do to that team. We did everything. I tell you what, defense, you took it personal. Each three-and-out man, and you guys are making them have to punt. We turn the ball over offensively, right? And then we defensively -- Amani, two-four, get a turnover."

"We came after them early. We said we were going to be aggressive. We took some shots, and we made ‘em. We made our shots early, and then we just started hammering. Hell, our first drive was eight minutes, man. You guys are a tough, gritty group. You are a tough, gritty group. You always have been. And now you’re seeing it pay dividends. Look, a team gets one out, two out -- we got multiple guys out. And multiple guys stepped up, and that’s what we’re capable of.”

It is worth noting that most oddmakers had the Lions as a 12.5 point underdog before the game began.

Here's what several NFL fans thought of the speech from Dan Campbell:

Sage Sam @SagebrushSam @PrideOfDetroit Campbell and Hinch have taken less than talent-laden rosters and made them into teams that fans want to watch. First time in a long time I'm looking forward to next season for both the Lions and Tigers.

Jeremy Reisman @DetroitOnLion I pray that no NFL teams that will be looking for a new head coach were watching Aaron Glenn and the Lions defense today.

Detroit Lions @Lions Our guy @keeganmkey is in the building!

Erik Schlitt @erikschlitt Remember the Lions (1-10-1) beat the Cardinals (10-2) and were without:



Frank Ragnow

Jonah Jackson

TJ Hockenson

D'Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Quintez Cephus

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Trey Flowers

Jeff Okudah

Jerry Jacobs

Tracy Walker



All under contract next season.

Pride of Detroit @PrideOfDetroit "Winners of 2 of their last 3 games" has a nice ring to it.

The Great and Powerful Noz @nozbush @mikegolicjr I don't know that I ever expected to find myself rooting for a division rival as much as I, a Vikings fan, am for Dan Campbell. What a leader.

Here's to the Detroit Lions, who finally seem to have found their head coach in Dan Campbell.

