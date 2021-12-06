NFL Twitter goes berserk as Detroit Lions claim first win of 2021 NFL season

The Detroit Lions were on the path to make history as the first team to go winless in the first season with 17 regular-season games. There were some narrow losses throughout the season, including a controversial one on Thanksgiving, a tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a three-point loss to the Cleveland Browns. Everyone was making jokes that the Minnesota Vikings were one team that could end up giving Detroit their first win, and sure enough, Detroit walked away with a 29-27 win.

Detroit scored four times in the second quarter to go up 20-6 entering halftime. The Vikings made a comeback with Kirk Cousins throwing for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but Jared Goff found rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown in the endzone for the win as time expired.

Naturally, Twitter exploded as if Detroit had just won the Super Bowl.

Timothy Burke @bubbaprog As called on Detroit Lions radio: As called on Detroit Lions radio: https://t.co/sRqYdyXxnm

Tony Dombrowski @tonydombrowski I did not want to go winless. I wanted one, and they got it today at home against a division rival. Getting that win will be so big for the locker room and the fans.



The 2021 Detroit Lions won a game. 🥲 I did not want to go winless. I wanted one, and they got it today at home against a division rival. Getting that win will be so big for the locker room and the fans.The 2021 Detroit Lions won a game. 🥲

Evan Fox @evanfoxy THE DETROIT LIONS HAVE WON A GAME LET’S GOOOOOOOO



FINALLY. THE DETROIT LIONS HAVE WON A GAME LET’S GOOOOOOOO FINALLY. https://t.co/cSJrPB8keS

41-10Tree @UrinatingTree The NFL World's reaction to the Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell winning their first game in over a year: The NFL World's reaction to the Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell winning their first game in over a year: https://t.co/LbbftxkNr4

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Congrats, Lions. Yet ... completely predictable that Detroit's first win came against Curt Cousins. Congrats, Lions. Yet ... completely predictable that Detroit's first win came against Curt Cousins.

DraftKings @DraftKings THE DETROIT LIONS HAVE WON A FOOTBALL GAME. THE DETROIT LIONS HAVE WON A FOOTBALL GAME. https://t.co/F87IeHORwC

While Twitter is head over heels for Detroit's first win (both in earnest and in jest), the Vikings are also being roasted for being the ones to hand them the victory.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith The @Vikings . Good lord! They give up the game-winning TD as time expires to the then-winless @Lions . I know Cousins doesn’t play defense, but I’m just not surprised that HiS team would lose a game like this! Who’s their leader? Don’t expect Zimmer here after this season. The @Vikings. Good lord! They give up the game-winning TD as time expires to the then-winless @Lions. I know Cousins doesn’t play defense, but I’m just not surprised that HiS team would lose a game like this! Who’s their leader? Don’t expect Zimmer here after this season.

JAWR @Jawr008899r



#MINvsDET I meant Vikings fans rn I meant Vikings fans rn#MINvsDET https://t.co/WoLANZGiUy

Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny The #Vikings tried three two-point conversions - succeeded on none of them - and lost by two. The #Vikings tried three two-point conversions - succeeded on none of them - and lost by two.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk If the Vikings actually lose to the Lions today there's only one thing to do in Minnesota. If the Vikings actually lose to the Lions today there's only one thing to do in Minnesota. https://t.co/6XebhCpAXU

What's next for the Lions?

Detroit will enter Week 14 at 1-10-1, but are still projected to have the number one overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Head coach Dan Campbell is ecstatic to have his first win as head coach and should have a ton of weight lifted off his shoulders. This could easily be the biggest win for them in 2021, regardless if they win another.

Also Read Article Continues below

Detroit face the Denver Broncos next week and are expected to be the underdogs in the game; but at least they won't be the first winless team in the 17-game era of the NFL. After the win, Dan Campell dedicated the game ball to the Oxford community after the horrific school shooting earlier in the week.

Edited by Piyush Bisht