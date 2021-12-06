NFL Twitter goes berserk as Detroit Lions claim first win of 2021 NFL season

The Detroit Lions were on the path to make history as the first team to go winless in the first season with 17 regular-season games. There were some narrow losses throughout the season, including a controversial one on Thanksgiving, a tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a three-point loss to the Cleveland Browns. Everyone was making jokes that the Minnesota Vikings were one team that could end up giving Detroit their first win, and sure enough, Detroit walked away with a 29-27 win.
Detroit scored four times in the second quarter to go up 20-6 entering halftime. The Vikings made a comeback with Kirk Cousins throwing for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but Jared Goff found rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown in the endzone for the win as time expired.
Naturally, Twitter exploded as if Detroit had just won the Super Bowl.
While Twitter is head over heels for Detroit's first win (both in earnest and in jest), the Vikings are also being roasted for being the ones to hand them the victory.
What's next for the Lions?
Detroit will enter Week 14 at 1-10-1, but are still projected to have the number one overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Head coach Dan Campbell is ecstatic to have his first win as head coach and should have a ton of weight lifted off his shoulders. This could easily be the biggest win for them in 2021, regardless if they win another.
Detroit face the Denver Broncos next week and are expected to be the underdogs in the game; but at least they won't be the first winless team in the 17-game era of the NFL. After the win, Dan Campell dedicated the game ball to the Oxford community after the horrific school shooting earlier in the week.