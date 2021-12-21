Will Larry Fitzgerald ever play again in the NFL? Former Cardinals WR makes definitive statement 

Former wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald played his entire 17-year career with the Arizona Cardinals and has not officially retired from the NFL.

The 38-year-old Fitzgerald has a podcast with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and legendary sports broadcaster Jim Gray entitled "Let’s Go!" With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray.

In a recent episode of the podcast, Gray mentions that the All-Pro wide receiver never made an official statement on retiring.

Gray then flat-out asked Fitzgerald a question that many fans have wondered for some time:

"Will you reconsider now coming back to play football?”

The wide receiver answered by simply saying:

"Nothing’s changed on that front, Jim, for me."

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim mentioned recently that Fitzgerald is in a place of contentment at this phase of his life. There have been a number of injuries to wide receivers in the league, including one on his former team.

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to have surgery on his injured knee and will be placed on injured reserve.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: #AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is having knee surgery on his torn MCL in the coming days and is headed to Injured Reserve. His regular season is over, but if AZ advances deep in the playoffs, Hopkins has a chance to return. He’s looking at likely 6 weeks of recovery. Sources: #AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is having knee surgery on his torn MCL in the coming days and is headed to Injured Reserve. His regular season is over, but if AZ advances deep in the playoffs, Hopkins has a chance to return. He’s looking at likely 6 weeks of recovery.

Hopkins’ injury took place late in the team’s Week 14 game versus the Los Angeles Rams. They lost the game 30-23 at home.

Following an MRI, the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver went out and got a second opinion on the injury to his knee.

In addition, Brady’s teammate, Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin, suffered a tear to his ACL in the Buccaneers game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

Read: Chris Godwin injury: 3 WR options Buccaneers should consider

A possible reason Fitzgerald has not officially made his retirement is the prospect of suiting up for a possible chance at a Super Bowl ring. Both the Cardinals and Buccaneers are virtual locks to make the postseason as they are atop their respective divisions.

Johnny Venerable @JohnnyVenerable If DeAndre Hopkins is indeed facing serious injury, I would not be surprised to see the front office reach out to Larry Fitzgerald. If DeAndre Hopkins is indeed facing serious injury, I would not be surprised to see the front office reach out to Larry Fitzgerald.

The Cardinals are 10-4 and atop the NFC West and hold the fourth seed in the NFC. The Buccaneers are also 10-4 and leading the NFC South with the third seed in the NFC over the Cardinals because of the strength of victory.

Fitzgerald to Canton?

Former Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald

Winning a Super Bowl would all but cement his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he would still be a lock if he did not. Since he is still an active player, he is first in receiving touchdowns and sixth all-time with 126.

The 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is first among active players in receiving yards and second behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice with 17,492 yards. His 263 games as an Arizona Cardinals player are the most in franchise history.

Whether or not we see Fitzgerald ever lace up the cleats again remains to be seen. Either way, he will be on the ultimate team in Canton, Ohio if he does call it a career.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: Is it time for Larry Fitzgerald to finally retire from the NFL?

Edited by LeRon Haire

LIVE POLL Q. Will Larry Fitzgerald ever play again in the NFL? Yes No 0 votes so far