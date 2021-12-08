"It's not an easy burden to carry with you" - Larry Fitzgerald weighs in on Ben Roethlisberger's situation with the Steelers

This weekend a rumor that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will retire at the end of the 2021 NFL season was made public. However, it was assumed by many that Roethlisberger would be nearing the end of his career. But after the Steelers upset the Baltimore Ravens, Ben Roethlisberger said that he would address his impending retirement at the end of the season.

Veteran and current free-agent wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is a co-host on the Let's Go podcast, along with Jim Gray and Tom Brady. On Monday's podcast, Fitzgerald and Gray talked about Roethlisberger and where he is at in his career.

Fitzgerald said that Roethlisberger is in a tough spot in his career, knowing that it may be the end of his career and that he doesn't want to play anywhere else, especially at almost 40 years old.

"Eighteen years in the same place and dealing with everything that comes with that. You know, one of the most storied franchises and all the National Football League. It's not an easy burden to carry with you for that amount of time." - Fitzgerald on Roethlisberger

Larry Fitzgerald and JIm Gray talked about the recently leaked information that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is playing his final games in the black and gold.

Larry Fitzgerald first said that, if he were to confide in teammates and friends about his plans, he would hope that they wouldn't leak that information because it was said in confidence.

He said that the way that information can be leaked on social media and current- day media, that those in the public eye have to be so careful about who they speak to. But Fitzgerald also made the comment that, if the information was factual, then why is the source staying anonymous? Perhaps, it's just an assumption that this person made.

Roethlisberger has also not denied the rumors and said that he will address his future after the season. Fitzgerald continued by saying that it's a hard decision to make and that there are many factors to consider. He said that finances, injuries and accomplishments on the field are all things that are considered when deciding on the future of an athlete's career.

Roethlisberger is a two-time Super Bowl champion who has been able to play with the Pittsburgh Steelers his entire career and had major elbow surgery just two seasons ago. As he nears 40 years old, Roethlisberger may have realized all of this and may be ready to move on.

