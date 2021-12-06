Steelers' legend Ben Roethlisberger to hang up his boots at the end of 2021 NFL season

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has had a Hall of Fame NFL career. Since being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, Roethlisberger has led the Steelers to three Super Bowl appearances, winning two Lombardi trophies.

While the Steelers have had their struggles this season, it has been assumed that Ben Roethlisberger might be retiring at the end of the 2021 NFL season, but nothing is certain for sure.

On Saturday afternoon, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Ben Roethlisberger had told his teammates and others in the Pittsburgh Steelers organization privately that he does indeed intend to retire at the end of the season, marking the end of a storied career.

Roethlisberger wanted to keep this decision private as not to take the attention off of the Steelers.

After the Pittsburgh Steelers' disappointing loss to the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field in the Wild Card round, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was seen sitting on the bench on the sidelines.

Along with longtime center Maurkice Pouncey, the two sat for an extended period of time on the bench as the rest of the team and staff left. The two were left reminiscing on a long career.

Pouncey announced his retirement after that and Roethlisberger returned to the Steelers this season. Roethlisberger is playing under a new offense with offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Ben Roethlisberger is the first to admit that he has been forced to make some adjustments to his play to fit the new offensive scheme.

Roethlisberger has also dealt with a shoulder injury, a hip injury and a pectoral injury all this season, as well as a bout with COVID-19 that kept him out of the game against the Detroit Lions in which the Steelers tied.

Roethlisberger has spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a feat that is a big accomplishment for any NFL player in a long career.

Roethlisberger also missed almost the entire 2019 NFL season after undergoing elbow surgery. Leaving backup quarterback Mason Rudolph as the starter, he was then replaced by Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

That showed the Steelers that they may not necessarily have a backup plan for when Roethlisberger does in fact retire.

The Steelers may indeed find themselves in quite the predicament this upcoming offseason. For the first time since 2004, they will be in search of a full-time quarterback.

