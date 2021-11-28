×
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 12 

Cincinnati Bengals v Las Vegas Raiders
Param Nagda
Modified Nov 28, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals in a key divisional matchup in Week 12. Both teams are in the hunt for the AFC North title and a defeat would be a massive blow to their aspirations.

The Steelers are 5-4-1 and are winless in their past two matches. They were especially poor against the winless Detroit Lions in Week 9 and lost a shootout against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. They are third in the divisional standings and cannot afford more slip-ups to secure a playoff berth.

The Bengals suffered a humiliating loss in Week 8 against the New York Jets but bounced back with two straight wins to improve to 6-4. The offense, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, has been impressive all year long. They only trail the 7-3 Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North standings and would want a win on Sunday to keep the pressure on their divisional rivals.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Cincinnati Bengals

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Auden TateWRThighDoubtful

The Bengals are healthy and have only one player on their injury report. Wide receiver Auden Tate (thigh) hasn't practiced this week and is doubtful for the game on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
J.C. HassenauerCPectoralOut
Eric EbronTEKneeOut
Joe HadenCBFootQuestionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two key players. Center J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral) and tight end Eric Ebron will miss the trip to Ohio. Cornerback Joe Haden (foot) is also an injury and is questionable to play on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers starting lineup

Cincinnati Bengals

QB - Joe Burrow | HB Joe Mixon | WR - Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase | TE - C.J. Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Hakeem Adeniji, Riley Reiff

DL - Sam Hubbard, D.J. Reader, Larry Ogunjobi, Trey Hendrickson | LB - Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt | CB - Mike Hilton, Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple | S - Vonn Bell | S - Jessie Bates III

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - Chase Claypool, Dionate Johnson, James Washington | OL - Dan Moore Jr., B.J. Finney, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Chukwuma Okorafor | TE - Pat Freiermuth

DL - Cameron Heyward, Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs | LB - T. J. Watt, Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, Alex Highsmith | CB - Justin Layne, Cameron Sutton | S - Terrell Edmunds, Tre Norwood | K - Chris Boswell | P - Pressley Harvin III

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
