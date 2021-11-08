Is Ben Roethlisberger playing tonight vs Bears in Week 9?

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-3 and riding a three-game winstreak. In a tight race, the Steelers will need to come into tonight's game at full strength. While many have the Steelers as the favorite, after so many upsets on Sunday, nothing is guaranteed in tonight's game. It will be especially dicey for the Steelers if they don't have Ben Roethlisberger.

Is Ben Roethlisberger playing on Monday Night Football?

Put simply, yes. The franchise quarterback will be on the field for every necessary snap of tonight's game, according to CBS Sports. Barring an injury or a massive blowout, he will play all four quarters against the Bears. Of course, Steelers fans would be thrilled to see his day end early, as it would mean that the Steelers would be coasting to a 5-3 record.

With a 5-3 record, the Steelers would be squarely in the playoff race in the AFC. The Ravens would still have the lead in the division, but the Steelers would be somewhat solidified in the wild-card race. By winning tonight, the Steelers could be within one game of the Ravens' 6-3 record.

Matt Freed @mattfreedpghpg Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leaves the field after defeating the Browns Sunday in Cleveland. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leaves the field after defeating the Browns Sunday in Cleveland. https://t.co/x9LIMSzKhp

The AFC North would be in range for a team that many had written off after a 1-3 start. While the 2021 campaign is a far cry from last season's 11-0 start, it has been a masterful job of rebounding with their backs against the wall. Nevertheless, the Steelers need to show up tonight against a 3-5 team that has their own backs against the wall.

Daniel Valente @StatsGuyDaniel Most Game-Winning Drives in NFL History:



1. Peyton Manning - 54

2. Drew Brees - 53

3. Tom Brady - 50

4. Ben Roethlisberger - 49



Ben’s game-winning drive against the Browns was his 3rd of the season, which is also tied for most in the NFL. Most Game-Winning Drives in NFL History:1. Peyton Manning - 542. Drew Brees - 533. Tom Brady - 504. Ben Roethlisberger - 49Ben’s game-winning drive against the Browns was his 3rd of the season, which is also tied for most in the NFL.

Expect the Bears to pull out all the stops in this game. In other words, the Bears will likely be running trick plays, faking punts, or attempting surprise onside kicks. The Bears know they cannot afford to fall to 3-6 or their season is practically over. With a 3-6 record, the Bears would basically need to win out to have a shot at the playoffs.

For a 3-6 team, the idea of stringing together eight consecutive wins is nearly impossible. That's why Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers need to come into the game with the mindset that they are playing against a team that is .500 or better. A cornered animal is at its most dangerous.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Green Bay Packers

That said, this season could be Ben Roethlisberger's worst statistical season of his career. Now roughly halfway through the season, the quarterback only has eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Coming into 2021, Roethlisberger's worst seasons saw him throw for 17 touchdowns. It happened four times in his first seven years in the NFL.

With a big night tonight, he can allay the fears of a return to his youth. Will Ben Roethlisberger be able to put together a vintage performance in a primetime game?

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar