3 potential RBs for Baltimore Ravens after JK Dobbins' season-ending injury

The Baltimore Ravens were projected to repeat as the NFL's #1 rushing offense for the third straight season, led by former MVP QB Lamar Jackson, and RBs JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

The Baltimore Ravens faced the Washington Football Team in their preseason finale on Saturday, but it resulted in star RB JK Dobbins' season coming to an early end. Baltimore were giving their starters a few reps ahead of the season-opener when JK Dobbins went down with a serious-looking knee injury.

He was helped off the field, but the cart was needed to carry him to the back. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there was fear of it being a season-ending ACL tear, which is indeed the case.

JK Dobbins is still young, and should rebound well for next season. The Baltimore Ravens were expecting great things from him in 2021 after taking the lead in 2020 with 134 carries, 805 yard, and nine TDs.

Now, Gus Edwards will look to become the Week 1 starter after finishing third in rushing last year with 144 carries, 723 yards and six TDs. He was better than JK Dobbins as a receiver last year, but the Baltimore Ravens need a star runner so Lamar Jackson doesn't have to carry the load.

Justice Hill was in danger of being cut, but he could now possibly make the final roster, but the Baltimore Ravens should see what their options are. On that note, here's a look at three RBs the Baltimore Ravens should look at in the aftermath of JK Dobbins' season-ending injury:

#1 Current talent on roster

This is now a Ty’Son Williams fan account pic.twitter.com/vYHFoSKArw — ramey (@HoodieRamey) August 29, 2021

While Gus Edwards and Ty'Son Williams may not look like the best options, Baltimore could still decide to run with their current roster and use Edwards' versatility.

He has been a strong and consistent runner, never averaging below five yards per carry, and is a decent receiver. The depth is deep with potential, with Ty'Son Williams and Nate McCrary having great preseasons.

Justice Hill isn't the same RB he was in 2019, but that's not to say he can't step up when called upon. The Ravens likely won't three-peat as the top rushing attack, but maybe they believe their homegrown talent can perform well enough to keep the backfield relevant.

#2 Todd Gurley

#NFLRumors #Ravens have kept an open line of communication with FA Todd Gurley and is a strong option to be added if Baltimore gets bad news today. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/9PLFkBdFdS — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 29, 2021

Todd Gurley wouldn't have been an option if he hadn't already met with the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the offense and left without a contract. He remains unsigned after having a 'decent' season with the Atlanta Falcons, with 195 carries, 678 yards, nine TDs and a 3.5 average.

Gurley was once an elite RB with the LA Rams, leading the league in rushing TDs and total TDs twice. He has averaged under four yards per carry over the past two seasons, but he's still young enough to get another push somewhere.

With the Baltimore Ravens' run-heavy offense, it could be his best shot to show the NFL that he isn't washed up. It is difficult to think that Todd Gurley couldn't at least regain some of the success he had with the Rams.

#3 Frank Gore

New York Jets vs Los Angeles Rams

38-year-old Frank Gore is a free agent after having 187 carries for 653 yards, two TDs and a 3.5 average with the New York Jets last year.

Gore has stated he will only go to a team that feels right for him, so he'll likely join a contender. Despite owning the record for the most games played by an RB (241), he has never won a Super Bowl, and has only been to one with the San Francisco 49ers, which they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are indeed a contender, so Gore could be used heavily in the backfield. It's a win-win situation for both parties, as Gore could wrap up his career with a deep playoff run. It also adds some power running to the backfield, and Gore could be a leader of a young RB room.

