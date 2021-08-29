When will Josh Dobbins return from injury? Analyzing the impact of the Ravens star's absence

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a massive blow during their preseason finale against the Washington Football Team on Saturday. Running back J.K. Dobbins went down early in the game and was carted off the field.

With JK Dobbins set to miss some time — likely weeks — his agent offers a vote of confidence https://t.co/UAA8jlPA93 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2021

Dobbins's leg injury appeared serious when he tried to get up but couldn't put weight on his leg. The Ravens medical staff came out and carted the former Ohio State running back off the field. Dobbins was immediately taken to the medical tent before being rushed to the locker room.

After their preseason finale, reporters caught up with Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and asked about the running back. The veteran coach said:

"He'll get tested tomorrow and we'll see where we're at, at that point in time."

Although the severity of Dobbins' injury remains unclear, the Ravens are going to miss his output. Here's a look at when J.K. Dobbins could return and what the Ravens will be missing during his absence.

When will J.K. Dobbins return?

Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins was a massive contributor during the 2020-21 NFL Season.

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping for the best with regards to Dobbins' injury. The best-case scenario is that he suffered a mild hypertension, similar to San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle. The tight end suffered hyperextension with a bone bruise last season and missed a month.

The worst-case scenario for Dobbins would be hyperextension with a ligament tear. That would keep the second-year running back out for at least six months.

Further tests will reveal the severity of Dobbins' knee injury.

What will the Baltimore Ravens offense miss without J.K. Dobbins?

Baltimore Ravens offense will need their role players to step up for J.K. Dobbins.

Dobbins enjoyed a sensational rookie season with the Ravens. He rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns on 134 carries. The former Ohio State running back didn't even lead the Ravens in rushing attempts. Dobbins ranked third in the NFL in yards per rush attempt with six yards per carry.

Baltimore will likely turn to fourth-year running back Gus Edwards to hold down the backfield during Dobbins' absence. Edwards rushed for 723 yards and six touchdowns on 144 attempts last season,

The Ravens will hope that Dobbins can make a speedy recovery because he's a vital part of their offense.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar