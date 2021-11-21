Steelers vs. Chargers injury report and starting lineup - November 21 | NFL Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers represent two teams in the middle of the pack in the AFC. They may not be the best in their own respective divisions, but they remain in the playoff race in Week 11.

The Steelers are coming off a tie with the Detroit Lions in what likely felt like a loss to most fans. However, that tie did come in the absence of Ben Roethlisberger as he was on the COVID list. He has since been activated, adding some real excitement to Sunday night's showdown.

The Chargers are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which dropped them to 5-4 on the season. That's good enough for second place in a jam-packed AFC West division.

Injuries are prevalent on both sides and some key players will be out Sunday. Here's what the injury reports look like heading into Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report for Sunday Night Football

Player Position Injury Game Status Joe Haden CB Foot Out Kevin Dotson OL Ankle Out T.J. Watt LB Hip/Knee Out Isaiahh Loudermilk DE Groin Out

The big question for the Steelers was Roethlisberger's status. Now that he has returned, it leaves the Steelers without four players for Sunday. T.J. Watt (hip/knee) is the most notable absence, which serves as a boost to the Chargers offense. Haden (foot) is a notable injury as well.

Los Angeles Chargers injury report for Sunday Night Football

Player Position Injury Game Status Alohi Gilman S Quad Doubtful Justin Jackson RB Quad Questionable Linval Joseph DL Shoulder Doubtful Trey Marshall DB Ankle Questionable Mark Webb Jr. DB Knee Doubtful

The Chargers do not have a single player ruled "out" for Sunday's game on the injury report. Justin Jackson (quad) and Trey Marshall (ankle) both remain questionable, while Linval Joseph (shoulder) is a notable player listed as doubtful to play.

Pittsburgh Steelers starting lineup for Sunday Night Football

QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - Chase Claypool, Dionate Johnson, James Washington | OL - Dan Moore Jr., B.J. Finney, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Chukwuma Okorafor | TE - Pat Freiermuth

DL - Cameron Heyward, Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs | LB - Taco Charlton, Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, Alex Highsmith | CB - Justin Layne, Cameron Sutton | S - Terrell Edmunds, Tre Norwood | K - Chris Boswell | P - Pressley Harvin III

Los Angeles Chargers starting lineup for Sunday Night Football

QB - Justin Herbert | RB - Austin Ekeler | WR - Keenan Allen, Mike Williams | OL - Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Michael Schofield III, Storm Norton | TE - Jared Cook

DL - Kyler Fackrell, Joe Gaziano, Breiden Fehoko, Justin Jones, Uchenna Nwosu | LB - Kenneth Murray Jr., Kyzir White, CB - Michael Davis, Chris Harris Jr. | S - Nassir Adderley, Derwin James | K - Dustin Hopkins | P - Ty Long

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar