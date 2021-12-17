When will DeAndre Hopkins return from injury? Impact of Cardinals WR's absence

DeAndre Hopkins, star receiver of the Arizona Cardinals, is widely regarded as the best or second-best player in his position in the league.

For years now, Hopkins has dazzled fans, as well as opposing players, with his ability to run precise routes, catch the football with limited drops and to catch the ever-spectacular 50-50 balls that are thrown up for grabs (a favorite of Hall of Famer Randy Moss).

But during the Monday Night Football game between the Cardinals vs. the Rams, Hopkins suffered a sprained knee as he jumped for a potential touchdown pass. The news comes on the heels of Hopkins recently returning from missing games in November due to a lingering hamstring injury.

With the news of the most recent injury, how much time will DeAndre Hopkins miss with the Cardinals?

DeAndre Hopkins expected to miss the remainder of the regular season

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Hopkins is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021-2022 NFL season, which is four games.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cardinals’ WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained knee, but the team is hopeful to get him back at some point in the postseason, leagues sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN Cardinals’ WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained knee, but the team is hopeful to get him back at some point in the postseason, leagues sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury informed reporters on Wednesday that Hopkins would seek a second opinion following an MRI.

At the time of this article, it is unknown as to whether or not Hopkins will need surgery or if he will be available for the postseason.

Upon hearing this news, many fans took it upon themselves to send tweets about a former franchise favorite to perhaps come and save the day.

Can the Cardinals get to the Super Bowl without DeAndre Hopkins?

The Cardinals lost an all-important NFC West matchup to the Los Angeles Rams this past week on Monday Night Football. Although the Cardinals (10-3) still lead the division with the Rams (9-4) in second place, they did fall to number three in the race for the top spot for the NFC playoffs.

The Packers (10-3) overtook the Cardinals with their win last Sunday over the Chicago Bears, as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3), who defeated the Buffalo Bills in a thrilling overtime win.

For the Cardinals to make it to the Super Bowl, it would help to have the services of DeAndre Hopkins on hand.

If he is unable to go, it will be up to NFL MVP candidate Kyler Murray to lead the way and find other reliable targets on the field.

Former All-Pro receiver A.J. Green joined the team in the offseason and can provide some of what will be missing from Hopkins.

The team also made a splash before the trade deadline this season by signing former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.

Combined with slot receivers Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore, Murray should be in good hands until his top receiver returns...if he returns at all this season.

