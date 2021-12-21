Chris Godwin injury: 3 WR options Buccaneers should consider

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin suffered a dreaded ACL injury last night against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Bruce Arians confirmed on Monday. Godwin left the game in the first half after a low tackle from Saints defender P.J Williams and did not return.

His absence was felt as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers slumped to a 9-0 loss to their division rivals. Wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette also suffered injuries but are likely to return this season, which can't be said for Godwin.

As Brady and the Buccaneers chase their second consecutive Super Bowl crown, who are the wide receiver options for the Buccaneers to replace Godwin going forward?

3 wide receiver options for Buccaneers after Godwin injury

With Godwin's now season-ending injury, it gives a chance for fringe players to get increased snaps. For Scotty Miller, he could see more gametime in Godwin's absence.

Known as a bit part player with blazing speed, Miller can step into Godwin's shoes. Despite only catching four passes for 29 yards so far this season, we have seen what the diminutive receiver can do when given a chance.

Miller had over 500 receiving yards last season, along with three touchdowns, as he started just five games. He is definitely an option to see an increased workload with the playoffs looming.

#2 - Dez Bryant

A rather unconventional choice, but given Brady's fondness for experienced players, Bryant fits the bill. The 33-year-old is likely not in football shape but could prove a decent weapon for the Buccaneers offense.

Given Bryant's experience, it would not take long for the veteran to get up to speed with the playbook, and with the impending return of Antonio Brown, Bryant could be a left-field option for the Buccaneers.

#3 - Larry Fitzgerald

If any player deserves a Super Bowl, it is Larry Fitzgerald. Similar to Bryant, Fitzgerald is an experienced campaigner and would slot in seamlessly for the Buccaneers offense.

Despite his age, Fitzgerald still has moves to shake defenders. He caught 54 balls for 409 yards last year with Kyler Murray, and in all likelihood, he would return to the Cardinals. However, as we have seen, when Tom Brady calls, you answer, and Fitzgerald could be the ultimate security blanket for Brady.

