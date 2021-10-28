"I admire his game a lot" - Cardinals QB Kyler Murray names his favorite NFL quarterback

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray remembers which player he modeled his game after when he was a kid.

Murray will now have a chance to take on that said player in one of the season's biggest matchups. The 7-0 Cardinals and Murray will face off against Aaron Rodgers and the 6-1 Green Bay Packers in Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

When asked if Murray modeled maybe even just a little of his game on Rodgers, he said:

"Yeah, he's up there. He's probably my favourite quarterback, probably one of my favourite quarterbacks to watch. Just his swag, the way he plays the game, what he's done in his career."

When asked if he was anxious to face Rodgers, Murray stated:

"I admire his game a lot. First time playing against, first time probably be able to meet him. It's pretty cool, so I'm looking forward to it.

But Murray's appreciation for Rodgers goes way beyond what the Packers quarterback does on the pitch. The Cardinals quarterback "loved" what Rodgers did during the offseason, how he drew the line and how honest the signal-caller was when voicing his displeasure regarding the lack of voice and opinion he had on his inputs on roster decisions.

Journalists asked if Murray planned to discuss with Rodgers his love of how the Packers quarterback handled the offseason situation, and the Cardinals quarterback answered:

"He already handled it. I don't know what year this is for him, but he's had a lot more experience than me in that department. I just think what he said was perfect. Being the quarterback of a team, you'd rather be heard. […] I'll leave it to him; he said it best."

Rodgers on Murray

Discussing Murray on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers stated:

"He's a talented guy, and there's a lot of guys that are doing what he's doing, and they can attack you in so many ways when you got a guy like that. He's talented; arm talent is fantastic."

Rodgers went on with his praise, adding what the Packers will have to do to have a shot at the game:

"He can run around all over the place—one of, if not the, fastest guys on the field most of the time. And the weapons that they got […] we're gonna have to keep up with them scoring-wise. They've been very consistent offensively, and we're gonna have to find a way to score some points."

The Packers and the Cardinals will clash next Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Edited by Piyush Bisht