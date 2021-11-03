Phillip Rivers to return to NFL? Retired QB provides update 

After the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round last season, quarterback Phillip Rivers announced his retirement. After spending 16 seasons with the Chargers in both San Diego and Los Angeles, Rivers signed with the Colts for one season.

Phillip Rivers said at the time that he was ready to start the next chapter of his life, which included coaching high school football back home.

Over the summer, Phillip Rivers stated he would consider returning to the National Football League should there be an opportunity available after the completion of the high school football season.

Will Phillip Rivers return to the NFL?

This past Sunday, New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston tore his ACL and injured his MCL against his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team had to then go with Trevor Siemian because Taysom Hill was still in concussion protocol.

While the Saints are hopeful that Hill will be good to go this week, Phillip Rivers name was mentioned as an option for New Orleans. Rivers' high school team finished their season last Friday with a 6-3 record.

Rivers was asked in an interview about his interest in signing with the New Orleans Saints. Rivers said that he would 'never not listen' if the Saints called him.

Rivers praised the New Orleans Saints and what Drew Brees did for the organization in his career.

Rivers also said he felt bad for Jameis Winston when he went down with a knee injury this week. But he said it would take both sides to be interested for anything to happen.

He hasn't received a call from the New Orleans Saints so far, but he would definitely take the phone call and listen to any possible offer as long as it worked out well for both him and his family.

While Phillip Rivers will be 40 years old in just about a month, he said over the summer that he planned on staying in 'football shape' in case he were to sign with a team later in the season.

Rivers has a 95.2 career passing rater with over 63,000 passing yards in his NFL career. Rivers, however, hasn't had much luck in the postseason.

He has made the playoffs just seven times in his long 17 year NFL career.

Edited by LeRon Haire