NFL fans blown away by Mac Jones' generous gesture of gifting Patriots O-Line Bitcoins for Christmas

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has had the luxury of solid protection from his offensive line as he navigates his way through his first season in the National Football League.

Every season, as Christmas approaches, NFL quarterbacks gift their offensive linemen impressive presents as a way to thank them for their protection every week. While some gifts are quite lavish; other quarterbacks might choose to simply feed their offensive linemen.

Jones took a different route and decided to invest in his offensive line, literally. Mac Jones gifted Bitcoin to his offensive lineman.

Fans and those involved in the National Football League took to social media to express how they felt about the generous gift that the rookie quarterback gave his teammates.

When rookie quarterback Mac Jones decided to gift his offensive linemen with the digital currency known as Bitcoin, he didn't do so on a whim. Jones has been studying Bitcoin for a significant amount of time. Jones, then, contacted Bitcoin Magazine to find out exactly how he would go about giving Bitcoin as a Christmas present.

Mac Jones contacted the CEO of Bitcoin Magazine, David Bailey, who just so happens to be a fellow graduate of the University of Alabama.

Bailey helped Mac Jones with the steps he needed to take to purchase Bitcoin for his offensive line. Jones also gave his offensive line a subscription to Bitcoin Magazine, so they could have an educational reference now that they are Bitcoin owners. Jones, also, included passes to the 2022 Bitcoin conference.

While it's not clear how much Bitcoin Mac Jones gifted each player. As of Sunday morning, Bitcoin was currently worth $50,353.54 US Dollars per Bitcoin. That's quite a generous Christmas gift from a rookie quarterback. He has, perhaps, even set the bar high quite high for himself as he continues his NFL career.

Bitcoin and other forms of digital currency have taken over sports, and pop culture, as athletes have been converting their salaries into the digital form. Most recently, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. began receiving his game checks in the form of Bitcoin.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is an investor in Bitcoin, and he even gifted a fan the digital currency when the fan caught Brady's milestone football (his 600th touchdown pass) after it was accidentally handed to him by wide receiver Mike Evans. The fan happily returned the football and was gifted many different presents, including a Bitcoin, from the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

