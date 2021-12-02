MJ10 - Mac Jones goes the Tom Brady way in trademarking his nickname

There's an old saying that everything old becomes new again. Mac Jones is an example of this, as he's replaced the legendary Tom Brady.

The 23-year-old New England Patriots quarterback has been a downright sensation in his rookie season.

He leads the NFL in completion percentage and has the Patriots as the hottest team in the NFL. Although Jones is following Brady's lead on the field, he's also following in Brady's footsteps off the field.

Brady isn't the only player anymore with a nickname for his initials and jersey number.

Mac Jones follows the Tom Brady way in trademarking the nickname MJ10

On Wednesday, TMZ and other sources reported that Mac Jones had filed the trademark "MJ10." It appears Jones will use "MJ10" as a branding opportunity for clothing and apparel.

The official date the trademark was filed was November 26th.

Jones' new trademark is almost identical to Brady's trademark, "TB12." Brady filed his trademark a long time ago and has used it to brand his health and wellness company.

The "TB12" diet has become a mainstream diet that many people try for weight loss.

It's mind-boggling how similarly Brady and Jones' careers have unfolded thus far. Statistically, Jones is having a better season than Brady in 2001 when the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has even talked about the similarities between the two Patriots teams.

Now Jones and Brady share an almost identical trademark in terms of branding. Although the letters and numbers are different, Jones is taking a page out of Brady's book.

As cliche as it might be to some for Jones to use a similar trademark to Brady, we're going to have to get used to it. The Alabama alumn is playing so well that the "MJ10" brand could take off in no time.

Mac Jones gets better as the season goes on

Mac Jones has accuracy throwing the ball that is off the charts. He's gotten more comfortable in the offense each week and has eight games played with a 71 percent or higher completion percentage.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS The NFL leader in Passer Rating in November was the 5th QB selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.



His name is Mac Jones (117.2). The NFL leader in Passer Rating in November was the 5th QB selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.His name is Mac Jones (117.2). https://t.co/yqfzqs0voQ

Despite not having the most talented supporting cast, Jones has made the most of it. He's turned Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne into valuable and productive starting wide receivers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Only time will tell if Jones has a career that can come close to the greatest of all time. But Jones is off to a great start, and his "MJ10" brand could be the first of many off-field endeavors for the emerging star.

Edited by LeRon Haire