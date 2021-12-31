Tom Brady reveals how delayed honeymoon amid Deflategate scandal solidified marriage with Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady's negatively-toned Deflategate scandal was actually a positively-toned era in the quarterback's life. At least, that is how he has described it, based on how he talked about his suspension on his ongoing docuseries. Here's how the quarterback turned one of the biggest black eyes of his career into one of the brightest spots in his personal life.

How did Tom Brady spend his month away from the NFL in 2016?

In his new docuseries Man in the Arena, Brady talks about each of his Super Bowl appearances, while sharing interesting stories about his life. The show is currently in the 20-teens of Brady's career. In other words, new episodes are currently going over what happened in the years leading up to Brady's eventual exit from the New England Patriots.

Brady couldn't talk about that part of his career without mentioning the Deflategate scandal, which earned him a four-game ban. According to the New York Post, Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen went on a honeymoon, thanks to Brady's suspension.

“The third game, my wife and I went to Italy ’cause we never took a honeymoon when we got married, but we figured, you know, we have this moment,” Brady said. "We went to the Amalfi Coast, had probably one of the best moments of our marriage. Romantic experience, obviously, just us, the two of us, but she was also my workout partner.”

How did the 2016 New England Patriots fare without Brady?

While Brady was away, the Patriots went 3-1. It was the first time in a number of years in which he missed significant time. The last time had been in 2008, when he tore his ACL. In 2008, when he was 31 years old, this injury was seen as a short-term setback. However, in 2016, at 39 years old, the context of the conversation was quite different.

It seemed retirement was right around the corner for the quarterback, and this could have been the first preview of the Patriots without Tom Brady. With the latter suspended, Jimmy Garoppolo got his first start. After his injury, the NFL was introduced to Jacoby Brissett.

Brady returned after the suspension to lead the Patriots to a triumphant Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons, completing one of the most famous comebacks in sports history.

