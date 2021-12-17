"It was the most boring thing I'd ever seen in my life" - Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen wasn't a fan of American football 

Tom Brady's docuseries, "Man in the Arena," continues to amaze and entertain viewers each week as we get a glimpse into who we know as the greatest quarterback of all time.

With the series already in Episode Five (the most recent airing), many of us have seen and heard tidbits and testimonies about Tom Brady's on-field and personal life from the main players on both sides.

The most recent episode delves into Tom Brady's beginnings with now wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and how she initially despised the game of football.

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady's wife, was not an initial fan of football

In episode five of "Man in the Arena," Tom Brady talks about how until he met Gisele, he assumed he would get married towards the end of his NFL career in his late thirties or early forties.

Of course, things changed, as did Brady's desire to get married much sooner upon meeting Gisele. The interview then switched over to Gisele Bundchen, who stated that she and Tom began their relationship as friends.

Here's what she had to say about her initial feelings on American football.

"I thought it was the most boring thing I've ever seen in my life. I was like, 'What are they doing?' I was like, 'Why do they stop all the time?' Where is the goal?"

It has become obvious that Gisele Bundchen's love was not originally for American football but for Tom Brady the person. And now, years later, the two are still a married couple with no apparent end in sight.

When and where does "Man in the Arena" air on television?

"Man in the Arena" airs weekly on Tuesday nights at 9:00 p.m. EST on ESPN+, The episodes are also followed by a post-show appropriately called "Inside the Arena."

Each episode takes viewers further into the life of Tom Brady and each of his Super Bowl seasons. So far, the show has taken a look at topics such as Drew Bledsoe, the former starting quarterback of the New England Patriots.

During the 2001 NFL season, Bledsoe was injured on a vicious hit by New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis. Tom Brady took over as the starter and never relinguished the job.

Insights from Bledsoe were the first time that many have ever heard him speak about his feelings on never being given the opportunity to get his starting job back from head coach Bill Belichick.

The next episode of "Man in the Arena" airs on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

