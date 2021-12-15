Watch: Tom Brady reveals the values that brought him and wife Gisele Bundchen closer 

Tom Brady has been married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen for almost 15 years. In that time, some may be wondering what works between the two and why they've stuck together all this time.

With so many high-profile relationships eroding over that span, what has kept the couple together?

Tom Brady reveals what's kept him and Gisele Bundchen strong

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football Team

In his "Man in the Arena" docuseries on ESPNPlus, Tom Brady said it was the foundational values that brought them together and kept their bond strong.

"We shared a great, you know, love of family, a great love of each other and we wanted to build a family together."

The short 48-second trailer, as can be seen above, transitions to Gisele Bundchen, who goes on to talk about the birth of their child. Despite the values that both Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen share, the couple disagreed on how handle the birth of their child.

Tom Brady assumed it would happen in a hospital, like most families do in the modern-day United States. Bundchen had other plans.

She wanted to have a home birth. Brady argued about that idea, saying that it shouldn't happen in the "2000s." But Bundchen said it was "her body" and she had the final say on where the moment was going to happen.

The two were married in 2009. Since marrying Bundchen, Brady has gone to the Super Bowl six times and won it four times. He won three with New England and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He's set numerous career records and continues to raise the bar in several categories every Sunday.

However, Brady is currently in his patented mode of focus as the playoffs are now in view and closer than ever. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a better position this season than last, having needed to settle for a Wild-Card berth in 2020.

The Buccaneers are 10-3 in 2021 and are now in second place in the NFC, thanks to the Rams defeating the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Many have given the soft AFC underbelly credit for Brady's domination of the AFC. from 2001-2019. However, he's proving in 2021 that he can "own the NFC" as well, to put it in terms Aaron Rodgers understands.

Will he be the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons in both conferences? Stay tuned in to find out.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by LeRon Haire