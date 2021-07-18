Tom Brady warned by ex-teammate ahead of Patriots reunion: 'We ain't welcoming him'

If there's one game that Tom Brady is looking forward to this season, it's his return to New England. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots are set to go head-to-head in Week 4 of the 2021-2022 NFL season.

Many NFL fans will tune into Sunday Night Football to watch Brady's return, and tickets to attend the game range from $703-$16,000 per ticket. To say that the game is the biggest game of the year is an understatement.

New England Patriots fans may stand and show respect for Tom Brady, but there's one player who doesn't share the same opinion. Byron Cowart made an appearance on the Patriots Way of Life podcast. He gave his thoughts on Brady's significant return to Foxboro.

"He's done a lot of things for this organization. He's coming back, but he's coming back as an opponent, so I'm going to treat it like any opponent. We ain't welcoming him, we just got to play him. There ain't going to be no d**n ceremony for him or nothing like that. They might clap for him, but there's not going to be no -- bro, this is our opponent. Bro, what? We like to win."

Byron Cowart may have made a big mistake by talking about the G.O.A.T. in the way that he did. If there's one thing Tom Brady doesn't need, it's motivation to shred an NFL defense.

What happened the last time an NFL player made comments about Tom Brady?

Washington Football Team DE Chase Young and Tom Brady

Byron Cowart should've paid attention to what happened to the last player that called him out. Cowart may not have gone to Chase Young's lengths, but his words will give unwanted motivation to Brady.

Patriots DT Byron Cowart on Tom Brady's return: 'We ain’t welcoming him back' https://t.co/ftd4XtiOP6 pic.twitter.com/7nQ6enJS9m — WEEI (@WEEI) July 15, 2021

Let's not forget that Chase Young went bouncing off the field chanting, "We want Tom." Young's comments brought a lot of attention to the young Washington defense heading into their game against the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians came to the defense of his veteran quarterback after Young's comments.

"It's kind of like what Mike Tomlin was talking about. You don't want to have to draft that high to get guys like that. But you've got to play against them. He's a hell of a player. Making him a captain as a rookie speaks volumes. Both those kids from Ohio State, he and McLaurin, are great kids. He's a handful, but so is Sweat, Payne, the rest of those guys. Ryan Kerrigan, I've had a ton of respect for a lont time. We'll have our hands full, but it's one of those games where you better watch what you wish for."

Brady ended the NFC WildCard game with 381 passing yards and two touchdowns, not a single interception.

Respect 🤝



Tom Brady and Chase Young share a moment after tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/RHfRlDqzBU — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2021

Tom's stats are vital, but the lack of production from Chase Young is the most significant part. Chase Young registered three tackles against Tampa Bay. Young didn't record a single sack or quarterback hit against Tom Brady after making his comments.

Tom Brady now has even more motivation than he had before. New England could be in for a long evening in Week 4 when Brady makes his return.

