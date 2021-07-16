3 times when Tom Brady played with injuries en route to Super Bowl success

Tom Brady, the 199th pick out of Michigan University, is now the ultimate GOAT. Despite owning the most Super Bowl championship rings and a list of accolades a mile, Brady possesses strength and astronomical will.

The sixth-time Super Bowl champion has managed to snag the ring and do so through injuries on multiple occasions.

Tom Brady's injury-riddled Super Bowl sucesss

1.Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady's new journey with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has become even more incredible. The 43-year-old not only set a franchise record with 40 passing touchdowns leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory, he did so on a fully torn MCL, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady’s injury was actually more serious than that. It was a fully torn MCL, sources say, that required surgery following the Super Bowl win. https://t.co/jrSrzjXXWK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2021

Tom Brady did correct it, but not until the offseason.

There weren't many details about the mysterious knee surgery. Still, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer noted that it was "pretty serious," causing Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians to be wary of mandatory minicamp. Brady also revealed that it was a problem he had been playing through for a while.

2.Super Bowl XXXVIII

Brady was resilient as he led the New England Patriots into a Super Bowl triumph against the Carolina Panthers (32-29)

Tom Brady played with lingering soreness from a separation suffered near the end of the 2002 season; he later underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder to alleviate it.

The (now) five-time Super MVP's physical problems rarely manifested themselves on the field. Brady finished third in league MVP voting and led New England to a 17-2 record with 15 consecutive wins to end the season. He won his second Super Bowl MVP award by completing 32 of 48 attempts for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

Tie game. 44 seconds left. Super Bowl XXXVIII on the line.

It was time for Brady and Vinatieri to win another title for the @Patriots.



Watch this classic Super Bowl tonight at 10 PM ET on @CBSSportsNet. pic.twitter.com/5vbjCG5YnX — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) April 20, 2020

3.Super Bowl XXXVI

The first plague of injuries began in 2002 when Tom Brady suffered a first-degree shoulder separation to his right throwing shoulder before damaging it further in the season finale against the Miami Dolphins, turning it into a second-degree shoulder separation.

But instead of getting surgery, the young starter tried to rehabilitate it during the offseason. Brady relied on "painkillers and anti-inflammatories" for all of 2003, and he only practiced once or twice a week.

Despite the injuries, Brady and the Patriots triumphed in a Super Bowl victory against the Los Angeles Rams, and Brady finally had surgery on his shoulder.

"The most important thing I remember is the ball going through the uprights and us winning."



Tom Brady on @SuperBowl XXXVI against the Rams.



📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/4Enduf6H1S — NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2019

