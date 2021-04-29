How Tom Brady became lowest NFL Draft pick to have the most touchdowns

Even those who don't have extensive knowledge of the NFL know that Tom Brady is an unstoppable force on the field. The seven-time Super Bowl champion defines the term underdog.

Tom Brady now has more Super Bowl Pass TD (21) than any other two QBs combined in history.



How is this guy human? pic.twitter.com/f387ZCCc4Z — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 8, 2021

The Buccaneers quarterback's story is inspiring and exciting. In the 2000 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots decided to take a chance with Brady with the overall no. 199 pick.

It was the draft pick of the era; the future Hall of Famer cemented himself as arguably the most distinguished player ever at his position.

Not only was Brady a low draft pick, but he is also the lowest NFL draft pick to have the most touchdown passes in NFL history with 581.

This coming Sunday will be the 43-year-olds 21st anniversary of Brady's now-iconic Scouting Combine photo. It's a day that still haunts Brady, the day he received a crushing scouting report.

Although it has been more than two decades since Brady tweeted that he still gets "fired up" about it.

Brady commented on NFL Films years after his success as an NFL quarterback.

"That kind of gets me fired up because I'm thinking, 'what the hell do these people know?' That sounds like Joe Montana right there,"

Still gets me fired up... https://t.co/vjSuA7pxwh — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 28, 2021

According to the scout report, Tom Brady was described as:

"Poor build, skinny, lacks great physical stature and strength, and gets knocked down easily."

Brady had inspirational words that he absolutely lived by.

"When people tell you 'Hey you can't do this. You can't do this,' and you keep overcoming that, you build this confidence in yourself and this belief in yourself that even when nobody else believes in you, that 'I'm still gonna do it. Because I don't give an s--t what you say. I know what I can do, and I've done it.'"

Brady indeed went above and beyond, defying expectations to the highest degree. Brady has an impressive list of accolades. He is a five-time Super Bowl MVP, won the league MVP three times, Offensive Player of the year twice, and is a whopping 14 time Pro Bowler.

The quarterback didn't just win awards; he broke the record for his NFL MVP award; he was the first unanimous winner. He received his third MVP at the age of 40, the oldest NFL player to receive one.

Brady's most impressive record shattering came this past season when he led Tampa Bay to their first Super Bowl victory in 20 years. Brady now possesses more rings than any other team in the NFL.