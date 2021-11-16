When is Tom Brady's "Man in the Arena" getting released?

Tom Brady will be following in the footsteps of another sports legend, Michael Jordan. Jordan's ten-episode documentary, "The Last Dance," chronicled the Chicago Bulls' quest for a sixth championship in the late 1990s. It was a massive hit, and now Brady will get his turn to take the spotlight.

Brady's documentary, titled "Main in the Arena: Tom Brady," will also have ten episodes. The ten episodes are fitting as Brady has played in ten Super Bowls in his illustrious 22-year career.

When will you be able to check out the debut episode? It's sooner than you might think.

When is Tom Brady's "Man in the Arena" being released?

The good news is, you don't have to wait long to check out "Man in the Arena." The first episode debuts on ESPN + Tuesday at 9 P.M EST.

It will follow the same formula as "The Last Dance" and air one episode every Tuesday for the next ten weeks.

Like "The Last Dance," Tom Brady's documentary will take viewers behind the scenes like never seen before. The episodes won't just feature the Super Bowl victories themselves.

Each episode will show the regular season buildup and what went into Brady's 7-3 Super Bowl record.

It's interesting timing that Brady and ESPN + are choosing to release this during the middle of the regular season. Jordan's documentary was released when no NBA games were played as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People gathered in swarms to relive the nostalgia of Jordan's era. But Brady's documentary is sure to get massive interest and views in its own right.

If anything, releasing it during the season might be a good way for more people to tune into Tampa Bay Buccaneers games for the rest of the season.

Tom Brady's "Man in the Arena" will show us Brady's life like never before.

Since leaving the New England Patriots, Brady has shown more of his personality than ever before. We've seen Brady laughing and having fun, not just being a serious competitor.

But his documentary could reveal a lot more, including Brady's relationship with Bill Belichick.

We'll get to see multiple sides of Brady, including the good of his seven Super Bowl wins and the bad of his three Super Bowl losses. The regular season has its fair share of highs and lows, and those will be on display as well.

If you're a fan of legendary figures in sports, "Man in the Arena" is a documentary on ESPN + you should take time out of your day to watch.

