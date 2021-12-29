NFL fans shocked to hear news of Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians catching COVID

Bruce Arians became the latest person in the NFL to fall victim to the COVID bug, and fans across the NFL reacted in shock.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Bucs coach Bruce Arians tested positive for COVID-19 and CBs Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting are going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per the team. #Bucs coach Bruce Arians tested positive for COVID-19 and CBs Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting are going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per the team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach, lest we forget, has ensured that his team was vaccinated 100 percent by September. Bruce Arians has always taken the virus seriously, so it came as a surprise to see the Super Bowl-winning coach test positive for the virus.

Bruce Arians has confirmed that he is isolating at home after testing positive. He added that in his absence, the training leading up to the game against the New York Jets will be supervised by assistant coach Harold Goodman. Arians expressed his confidence in beating the virus and being back in the facilities as soon as he gets negative test results as per COVID protocols.

Greg Auman @gregauman Here’s quote from Bruce Arians in team announcement of his positive test for COVID-19 today. Only mild symptoms so far. Here’s quote from Bruce Arians in team announcement of his positive test for COVID-19 today. Only mild symptoms so far. https://t.co/tVrGBy8PFN

While this news story is still developing, NFL fans have not been slow in reacting to this news. As Arians isolates, the reactions to his diagnosis keep pouring in.

There were several reactions from NFL fans to Bruce Arians announcing that he had tested positive for COVID. Some pointed out that he is a prostate cancer survivor, and so, if there's anyone who has the ability to keep their fighting spirit alive, it is Bruce Arians.

Others not only emphasized that he was a cancer survivor but that his diagnosis has re-emphasized how sick and tired people are of the ongoing pandemic, which has now stretched for two years.

Diandra Loux @Diandra_loux



Ready for this pandemic to be OVER. Carmen Vitali @CarmieV HC Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced. Asst. Head Coach/Run-Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin will take over head coaching duties in his absence.



Hoping for a speedy recovery, BA! HC Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced. Asst. Head Coach/Run-Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin will take over head coaching duties in his absence. Hoping for a speedy recovery, BA! Bruce Arians is a cancer survivor. Prayers up for him. 🙏🏻Ready for this pandemic to be OVER. twitter.com/carmiev/status… Bruce Arians is a cancer survivor. Prayers up for him. 🙏🏻Ready for this pandemic to be OVER. twitter.com/carmiev/status…

Some tried to buoy Bruce Arians' spirit by claiming they would be there to help the Buccaneers on Sunday if he remains unavailable and "needs an extra hand".

Other NFL fans reached out to Arians' family and acknowledged the strong support network that the head coach has at home, especially his wife. They claimed that she would have a calming influence on him.

Greg D'Cruz @GregDCruz4

#GoBucs @JakeBArians Big props to your Mom. Only a woman that strong is capable of keeping your Dad relaxed during this time. Get well soon @BruceArians and thank you @ChrisArians @JakeBArians Big props to your Mom. Only a woman that strong is capable of keeping your Dad relaxed during this time. Get well soon @BruceArians and thank you @ChrisArians !#GoBucs

The only NFL personnel who might be a bit relieved that Bruce Arians might not be on the sidelines are the referees. NFL fans pointed out the same, saying his vocal presence will be missed.

Some could not find sufficient words and kept it simple with the help of a prayer and heart emoji.

A Twitter user named TB Buccaneers Brasil summed up what everyone would like to wish for Bruce Arians.

Edited by Piyush Bisht