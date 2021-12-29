"Why would you want to leave where people love you?" - Terry Bradshaw questions Russell Wilson trade rumors

Russell Wilson was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Wilson missed the first start of his 10-year NFL career in Week Six versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Seattle went on to lose that game 23-20 in overtime to Pittsburgh.

The seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback injured his middle finger in the Seahawks’ 26-17 Week Five loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

There are reports that the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient could be on the move this offseason.

Robert Littal BSO @BSO Ciara packing Russell Wilson’s bags to leave Seahawks Ciara packing Russell Wilson’s bags to leave Seahawks https://t.co/2u0AGUzvst

Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw shares his thoughts on the rumors:

“Now, I got to thinking. It’s a bad year. [Wilson] still wants out. My gut feeling is — and I learned this from you, Jimmy. You always said, “if a player talks about retirement, he’s retired.” If a player talks about “I want out of here. I want to be traded,” you need to get rid of him. … I got a feeling this offseason he’ll find a new home.”

Bradshaw made the comments on FOX’s pregame show, FOX NFL Sunday. His colleague on the show, is Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson. He added that Seahawks general manager John Schneider would get draft picks in return for Wilson.

Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal i doubt Russell Wilson’s performance over his last 20 starts will impact his trade value but it probably should i doubt Russell Wilson’s performance over his last 20 starts will impact his trade value but it probably should

Wilson came off of injured reserve to start the team’s Week 10 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. In the 17-0 loss, Wilson went 20 of 40 for 161 passing yards and two interceptions in the game.

To ignore that he largely hasn't been himself since the second half of 2020 is more laughable IMO.



The haul will obviously still be immense if he ends up getting traded. Lincoln Thomas @RollinChrome @Joe_Fann Russell Wilson will bring multiple 1s, to think his trade value has dipped is laughable, fact is Seattle sucks, and he’s checked out. Relax on the hot takes. @Joe_Fann Russell Wilson will bring multiple 1s, to think his trade value has dipped is laughable, fact is Seattle sucks, and he’s checked out. Relax on the hot takes. Saying Russell Wilson's trade value has likely dipped "a bit" isn't that hot of a take.To ignore that he largely hasn't been himself since the second half of 2020 is more laughable IMO.The haul will obviously still be immense if he ends up getting traded. twitter.com/RollinChrome/s… Saying Russell Wilson's trade value has likely dipped "a bit" isn't that hot of a take. To ignore that he largely hasn't been himself since the second half of 2020 is more laughable IMO.The haul will obviously still be immense if he ends up getting traded. twitter.com/RollinChrome/s…

Fast forward to Week 16, Seattle loses to the visiting Chicago Bears 25-24. With a record of 5-10, the Seahawks will not be in the postseason for just the second time in Wilson’s career.

Wilson’s Place in Seahawks History

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson made his first start for Seattle back in Week One of the 2012 season versus the Arizona Cardinals. It was the first of 156 games for the franchise, the most for any quarterback in team history.

Wilson holds the team record from most passing yards (36,585) and passing touchdowns (285). He also has the most playoff games with 16.

If the 2021 season is the last for Wilson wearing the green and silver uniform, he will leave behind a legacy for the quarterback position in Seattle.

Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora Seahawks and Wilson headed to another difficult offseason. No extension in the cards. Change could be in the air google.com/url?q=https://… Seahawks and Wilson headed to another difficult offseason. No extension in the cards. Change could be in the air google.com/url?q=https://…

