NFL fans call out Baker Mayfield's wife for comparing Browns QB to Brett Favre and Drew Brees

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily Wilkinson Mayfield, chose to stand up for her husband after he came in for fierce criticism following his interception-laden performance against the Green Bay Packers. In her defense, she chose to compare Baker Mayfield to two of the greatest quarterbacks to have played in the game, Drew Brees and Brett Favre. She compared their statistics and implied that Baker Mayfield was better than them at this stage of their careers.

Having done that, she opened a can of worms that NFL fans did not take lying down and reacted to her comparing Baker Mayfield to two of the all-time greats.

Baker Mayfield's wife sticks up for her man on social media; NFL fans fire back

After Baker Mayfield threw four interceptions in the Cleveland Browns' narrow defeat to the Green Bay Packers, including on their last drive when they had a chance to win the game, social media was a cruel place for him. Responding to the criticism, his wife put up this graphic for NFL fans to study.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily Mayfield, posted this story on Instagram highlighting Baker’s stats



Thoughts? 🤔 Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily Mayfield, posted this story on Instagram highlighting Baker’s statsThoughts? 🤔 https://t.co/ZvNAtQXBnb

She pointed out that Baker Mayfield had more yards and touchdowns in the NFL than Brett Favre and Drew Brees, and fewer interceptions than Brett Favre. While the comparison was impressive, it did not provide any context and NFL fans were more than happy to provide some.

The first point that was pointed out was that both Brees and Favre did not play their rookie season and naturally the results were skewed towards Baker Mayfield in that case. They also pointed out that this was in an era when the NFL was not as pass-happy as it is nowadays.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Anyone wants to tell Baker Mayfield's wife that Favre and Brees sat out their entire rookie seasons and played in a different era of football without today's passing rules that favor the offense so much? Anyone wants to tell Baker Mayfield's wife that Favre and Brees sat out their entire rookie seasons and played in a different era of football without today's passing rules that favor the offense so much? https://t.co/HLX1aojemZ

Further context was also provided by NFL fans by pointing out where Baker Mayfield is after four years and where Favre and Brees were. By the fourth year, they were both ahead of Baker Mayfield.

Brandon Robinson @b_robs7

Brees: 3159yds; 27tds; 7ints; 65.5comp%

Mayfield (still 2 games to play): 2825yds; 15tds; 11ints; 62.4comp% @NFL_DovKleiman On top of not playing their rookie years, look at Favre and Brees 4th season in comparison to Baker… Favre: 3882 yds; 33tds; 14ints; 62.4comp%Brees: 3159yds; 27tds; 7ints; 65.5comp%Mayfield (still 2 games to play): 2825yds; 15tds; 11ints; 62.4comp% @NFL_DovKleiman On top of not playing their rookie years, look at Favre and Brees 4th season in comparison to Baker… Favre: 3882 yds; 33tds; 14ints; 62.4comp%Brees: 3159yds; 27tds; 7ints; 65.5comp%Mayfield (still 2 games to play): 2825yds; 15tds; 11ints; 62.4comp%

Others pointed to the respective quarterbacks' winning records. Now it is true that winning margins do not tell the whole story since football is a team sport. But a look at game-winning drives in four years places Baker Mayfield firmly at the bottom again.

HoodShaman🕊 @BlaQuioxte



Baker Mayfield has had a total of 7 game winning drives by Year 4. Brees had 11 by Year 4. Favre had 10 by Year 4.



Baker Mayfield: 29-28 in Year 4

Drew Brees: 40-34

Brett Favre: 50-27



Wins matter. When it comes down to it, here’s what really matters:Baker Mayfield has had a total of 7 game winning drives by Year 4. Brees had 11 by Year 4. Favre had 10 by Year 4.Baker Mayfield: 29-28 in Year 4Drew Brees: 40-34Brett Favre: 50-27Wins matter. #Browns When it comes down to it, here’s what really matters: Baker Mayfield has had a total of 7 game winning drives by Year 4. Brees had 11 by Year 4. Favre had 10 by Year 4. Baker Mayfield: 29-28 in Year 4Drew Brees: 40-34Brett Favre: 50-27Wins matter. #Browns https://t.co/GGp0YYg11B

Others pointed out that Baker Mayfield and Jameis Winston had similar figures, and NFL fans were quick to point out that his wife had chosen not to include Jameis Winston in the comparison with Drew Brees and Brett Favre. It showed that there was perhaps an inkling there for her to know what she was doing.

Browns @Oh23123 The Pewter Plank @ThePewterPlank Baker Mayfield through four years is nearly identical to Jameis Winston



Baker:

13,940 passing yards

90 TDs

54 ints



Jameis:

13,383 passing yards

88 TDs

58 ints



Inconsistency at head coach, Baker had the better run game, Winston had better receivers Baker Mayfield through four years is nearly identical to Jameis WinstonBaker:13,940 passing yards90 TDs54 ints Jameis:13,383 passing yards88 TDs58 ints Inconsistency at head coach, Baker had the better run game, Winston had better receivers How come Emily Mayfield didn’t include Jameis in the Brees/Favre comp? Must have been incidental. twitter.com/thepewterplank… How come Emily Mayfield didn’t include Jameis in the Brees/Favre comp? Must have been incidental. twitter.com/thepewterplank…

That said, others did jump to Baker Mayfield's defense and pointed out that even when looking at the number of games, and not years, the numbers were comparable to Favre and Brees, though he did not surpass them.

Kevin Huyghe @JCUStreaks10



Through 58 starts:

Brees: 12,127 yds, 79 TDs, 53 INTs

Favre: 13,931, 101, 63

Mayfield: 13,940, 76, 47 Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Anyone wants to tell Baker Mayfield's wife that Favre and Brees sat out their entire rookie seasons and played in a different era of football without today's passing rules that favor the offense so much? Anyone wants to tell Baker Mayfield's wife that Favre and Brees sat out their entire rookie seasons and played in a different era of football without today's passing rules that favor the offense so much? https://t.co/HLX1aojemZ Again the stats are silly to be hung up on because Baker has obvious flaws that have made little to no improvement, but if we must. #Browns Through 58 starts:Brees: 12,127 yds, 79 TDs, 53 INTsFavre: 13,931, 101, 63Mayfield: 13,940, 76, 47 twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… Again the stats are silly to be hung up on because Baker has obvious flaws that have made little to no improvement, but if we must. #Browns Through 58 starts: Brees: 12,127 yds, 79 TDs, 53 INTsFavre: 13,931, 101, 63Mayfield: 13,940, 76, 47 twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

Also Read Article Continues below

Suffice to say that the conclusion we can draw from this saga is that Baker Mayfield has not come close to reaching the status of Brett Favre and Drew Brees. That said, those who make him out to be a very bad quarterback are lacking in nuanced judgment as well.

Edited by Piyush Bisht