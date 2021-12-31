NFL fans call out Baker Mayfield's wife for comparing Browns QB to Brett Favre and Drew Brees

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily Wilkinson Mayfield, chose to stand up for her husband after he came in for fierce criticism following his interception-laden performance against the Green Bay Packers. In her defense, she chose to compare Baker Mayfield to two of the greatest quarterbacks to have played in the game, Drew Brees and Brett Favre. She compared their statistics and implied that Baker Mayfield was better than them at this stage of their careers.
Having done that, she opened a can of worms that NFL fans did not take lying down and reacted to her comparing Baker Mayfield to two of the all-time greats.
Baker Mayfield's wife sticks up for her man on social media; NFL fans fire back
After Baker Mayfield threw four interceptions in the Cleveland Browns' narrow defeat to the Green Bay Packers, including on their last drive when they had a chance to win the game, social media was a cruel place for him. Responding to the criticism, his wife put up this graphic for NFL fans to study.
She pointed out that Baker Mayfield had more yards and touchdowns in the NFL than Brett Favre and Drew Brees, and fewer interceptions than Brett Favre. While the comparison was impressive, it did not provide any context and NFL fans were more than happy to provide some.
The first point that was pointed out was that both Brees and Favre did not play their rookie season and naturally the results were skewed towards Baker Mayfield in that case. They also pointed out that this was in an era when the NFL was not as pass-happy as it is nowadays.
Further context was also provided by NFL fans by pointing out where Baker Mayfield is after four years and where Favre and Brees were. By the fourth year, they were both ahead of Baker Mayfield.
Others pointed to the respective quarterbacks' winning records. Now it is true that winning margins do not tell the whole story since football is a team sport. But a look at game-winning drives in four years places Baker Mayfield firmly at the bottom again.
Others pointed out that Baker Mayfield and Jameis Winston had similar figures, and NFL fans were quick to point out that his wife had chosen not to include Jameis Winston in the comparison with Drew Brees and Brett Favre. It showed that there was perhaps an inkling there for her to know what she was doing.
That said, others did jump to Baker Mayfield's defense and pointed out that even when looking at the number of games, and not years, the numbers were comparable to Favre and Brees, though he did not surpass them.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Suffice to say that the conclusion we can draw from this saga is that Baker Mayfield has not come close to reaching the status of Brett Favre and Drew Brees. That said, those who make him out to be a very bad quarterback are lacking in nuanced judgment as well.