NFL Rumors: Adam Schefter delivers a definitive statement regarding the future of Daniel Jones with Giants 

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been the team’s starting quarterback since being drafted as the heir apparent to quarterback Eli Manning. He started 12 games in his rookie season in 2019, going 3-9 with 24 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

Steven E Verderosa @SteveV_PFN I had scouted Daniel Jones for 3 seasons. No doubt in my mind he has top physical skills to play at a high level.

Smart & very competitive, if there is a negative its the turn overs. When your playing from behind all the time you will force things. Even the best QB needs help.

He also threw for 3,029 yards with a completion percentage of 61.9 percent. Entering his third season in the NFL, reports are surfacing regarding his future in New York.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter went on the morning show "Get Up" to address Jones’ future in the Big Apple:

"I think they still believe in Daniel Jones as their quarterback, and as we talked about with the Eagles, what are their options? Who can they get that would be better than Daniel Jones at this point in time? Right now, the plan is to bring Daniel Jones back.”

Schefter also talked about how the organization’s front office could be a factor in the quarterback’s future:

“And again, who’s making that decision for the Giants at the general manager spot, that’s question that I think everybody’s wondering about moving forward here because it looks like they’re going to have a new GM after this season.”

Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan Daniel Jones danced around questions about his future. Says he had a talk w/w/Joe Judge and there are things he knows need to improve.



Also confident neck injury is something that is going to heal. If there was more time, there would have been "a good chance" of coming back.

The ESPN NFL insider says whether or not the Giants’ first-round pick in 2019 should stay another season under center:

“But Daniel Jones has done enough to be brought back for next season. I think that’s their thinking right now, that he will be the guy, though that doesn’t preclude them from looking around to seeing what the other options are.”

Jones and His Career as a New York Giant

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones at Training Camp

He was the team’s first-round pick (sixth overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Duke University. The last quarterback the franchise drafted from the college was Dave Brown, who was the first overall pick in the 1992 NFL Supplemental Draft.

Brown started 53 games in six years from 1992-1997 for the team.

Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt Daniel Jones said he doesn’t have any concerns about his neck injury causing any long term issues. #Giants Daniel Jones said he doesn’t have any concerns about his neck injury causing any long term issues. #Giants https://t.co/cKX7T7OLyF

Daniel Jones is eighth in team history in passing yards with 8,398 yards and seventh in passing touchdowns with 45.

Jones has started 11 games this year, going 4-7 with 2,428 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He rushed for 298 yards on 62 rushes with two touchdowns.

Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan



Saquon Barkley on Daniel Jones: "I love DJ. That is my dog. One of my best friends. ... I know how special he is. I know how special he is going to be." Raved about his work ethic. Called it a minor setback. Expects him lead them to success in future. #Giants

The Giants ended his 2021 season after a neck injury versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Was this the last time Giants fans will see number eight under center? Only time will tell.

