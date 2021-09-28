Frustrated Giants owner John Mara knocks over trash can after team's disastrous start to NFL campaign

It has not been the best start to the season for the New York Giants and their owner John Mara is feeling it. The franchise is 0-3 after losing to the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 17 to 14 thanks to a go-ahead field goal as time expired.

Fans have had enough and now John Mara is the latest to be seriously upset with the franchise’s consistent failure.

After the 17-14 loss at home to the Falcons, the Giants are now booted to the bottom of the NFC East with an 0-3 record ahead of an important division game between the Cowboys and Eagles on Monday Night Football.

For franchise fans and Mara himself, there is disgruntlement and anger at how the Giants have played over the last decade. Out of the last nine seasons, just once have the Giants had a record above .500 in the regular season. That was in 2016 when they made it to the playoffs only to lose to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Lambeau Field in the Wild Card game.

In every other season in the nine-year span, the Giants have lost at least 10 games or more every year since.

Mara less than impressed after latest loss

John Mara has seen two Super Bowl wins for the New York Giants since 2005 when he became the franchise's president, but surely what is happening now is too much for him to bear. According to various media outlets with the New York Post in particular, Mara was seen kicking a trash can over after the last second loss to the Falcons.

It is hardly surprising to see a reaction like this after the Giants' latest loss. They gave away far too many penalties, and only managed to kick two field goals and one touchdown. This was against an Atlanta defense that has given up a combined 80 points in its first two games.

For all Mara’s investment into the franchise, this kind of performance against a team they were expected to beat is unacceptable.

The Giants must pick themselves up after this latest loss as they prepare to take on Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. If the Giants play as they did against the Falcons, it is very likely that John Mara will have another sleepless night.

