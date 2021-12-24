"I told you so!" - Eli Manning was right all along about Eagles fans' shocking behavior

Eli Manning and Eagles fans have a history together. It’s only natural as the long-time New York Giants quarterback plays the Philadelphia Eagles twice a year. The love/hate relationship’s latest event unfolded on his ManningCast livestream show. During the Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, Eli Manning discussed how Eagles fans would treat him and provided an example by throwing up two middle fingers, emulating a 9-year-old who flipped him the double bird at one of their games.

Eli Manning provides proof of Eagles fans’ double birding

The two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback felt vindicated and posted a screenshot of other Eagles fans flipping the double bird. The screenshot came from the Week 15 matchup between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although, a photo of a random Eagles fan flipping the birds at the camera does not necessarily mean every Eagles fan exhibits questionable behavior more so than any other fanbase. But when you’re the fanbase that’s infamously known for booing Santa Claus (and throwing snowballs at him), it’s almost a red badge of honor to have a reputation for being one of the more rowdy fan bases.

Other examples of Eagles fans just being Eagles fans include them beating up Chief Zee, the then Washington Redskins mascot (twice) at Veterans stadium, the old Philadelphia Eagles stadium that also infamously had a courtroom and a jail just for those loyal fans. To further validate the point, a recent survey found that Eagles fans are most likely to start a fight and win a fight. For Eli Manning, it was worth the FCC complaint to shine a light on how boisterous the fans from Philadelphia can be.

The Liberty Line @LibertyLinePHL



@EvrythingsPhine breathalyzes fans in the parking lot, confirming alcohol consumption might have something to do with it. 🍻



@wolvesofbroadst | @ryanconway76

thelibertyline.com/2021/11/09/eag… USBETS Study shows Eagles fans are most likely to start a fight and win. 🤜🤛@EvrythingsPhine breathalyzes fans in the parking lot, confirming alcohol consumption might have something to do with it. 🍻 USBETS Study shows Eagles fans are most likely to start a fight and win. 🤜🤛@EvrythingsPhine breathalyzes fans in the parking lot, confirming alcohol consumption might have something to do with it. 🍻@wolvesofbroadst | @ryanconway76 thelibertyline.com/2021/11/09/eag…

Eli Manning and his older brother Peyton Manning are co-hosts of ESPN’s alternative Monday Night Football broadcast, the ManningCast. There are two ManningCasts left in the NFL regular season, and with Week 16 coming up, that means the next two live streams will occur in two of the next three weeks. While Eli Manning won’t be flipping the double bird at the camera anytime soon, he has to be relieved he doesn’t have to walk into a football stadium in Philadelphia anytime soon as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: NFL Rumors: Amazon looking to lure 'ManningCast' away from ESPN

Edited by Windy Goodloe